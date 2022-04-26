Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/ DUI #3 (Refusal)

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

 

CASE#: 22B5001175

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

 

STATION: New Haven

 

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

 

DATE/TIME: 04/25/22, 2102 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Swinton Road, Bridport

 

VIOLATION: DUI #3 (Refusal)

 

 

ACCUSED: Stephen C. Nuciolo

 

AGE: 43

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridport, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

On 04/25/22 at approximately 2102 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a family disturbance at a residence on Swinton Road in the Town of Bridport. Upon arrival, Troopers observed Stephen Nuciolo (43) of Bridport, VT operate a vehicle on Swinton Road. While speaking with Nuciolo, Troopers detected indicators of impairment.

 

 

Nuciolo was screened and subsequently placed under arrest for DUI. Nuciolo was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing, where he refused to provide a sample of his breath. Nuciolo was released to a sober party with a citation to appear at Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/09/22, 1230 hours

 

COURT: Addison

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

