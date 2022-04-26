Submit Release
News Search

There were 788 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,520 in the last 365 days.

KDWP To Soon Offer Durable License Cards

PRATT – The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is launching a new licensing system in the coming weeks, Go Outdoors Kansas, that will improve the customer experience for all outdoor recreationalists in the Sunflower State. As part of the enhanced system, outdoor-goers will have the ability to purchase a durable license card upgrade that can withstand harsh outdoor conditions. These collectible cards resemble the style of a credit card and will be optional for every customer to purchase for an additional $6.

Each card will include the customer’s information and current licenses at the time of purchase. The hard cards may be purchased anywhere hunting and fishing licenses are sold and will be mailed within one week of purchase. 

Two design options will be available for purchase, both featuring artwork created by local illustrator and graphic designer, Dustin Teasley of Pratt, KS. Purchasers can select between a crappie and a pheasant, or purchase both designs. Purchasers must simply have a current fishing or hunting license on file.

For more on when these cards will be available for purchase, visit ksoutdoors.com 

You just read:

KDWP To Soon Offer Durable License Cards

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.