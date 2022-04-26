Vytal XR Adds Duncan Driscoll to Their Leadership Team
Vytal XR continues to Land top Leadership Talent
I am impressed at how Vytal XR has taken something that in the past was clumsy and complex for the end user and simplified it into easy-to-use tools supported by incredible content.”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vytal XR, formerly Vytal Studios, has added Duncan Driscoll, former Founder of Voke VR, to the leadership team as the Executive Vice President of Business Development.
— Duncan Driscoll
Driscoll will work to capitalize on this massive opportunity by executing a global expansion strategy for Vytal XR’s diverse product offerings including Vytal Ed, Vytal Music, and Vytal SportsReal. In addition to supporting product growth, Duncan will identify enterprise partnerships that align to Vytal XR’s mission of creating experiences that improve people’s lives.
“Duncan is an extraordinary individual with extraordinary experience. His groundbreaking work in VR/AR extends back almost two decades with VokeVR and he has continued to be a thought leader in our space. Vytal XR is fortunate to have him bring his exceptional talent, experience – and energy – to drive our next phase of growth,” said Vytal XR CEO Laila Macharia.
Duncan’s diverse background includes building brands, businesses, and channels of distribution for over 30 years. In 2004, Duncan founded 3D-4U Inc./VokeVR. Voke was recognized as a best-in-class solution to deliver immersive sports experiences for athletes, fans and content producers and was later acquired by Intel.
“I am impressed at how Vytal XR has taken something that in the past was clumsy and complex for the end user and simplified it into easy-to-use tools supported by incredible content.” said Driscoll. ”With its innovative products and ambitious team, Vytal XR is perfectly positioned for exponential growth. I look forward to helping tell that exciting story.”
Vytal XR delivers extended reality (VR, XR, MR) products that improve people’s lives. Vytal offers a wide-variety of products in multiple industry’s including education, healthcare, sports and entertainment, customer service, real estate, and construction. At the core of its offering is its XR utility, the Vytal App, a XR content management tool that allows administrators at all levels to align experiences to the right person at the right time.
Bolstered by rapid changes in headset technology, a growing 5G network and the Covid-19 pandemic, Extended Reality - an umbrella term for all virtual and mixed environments - is expected to be a US$460 billion market by 2026 and exceed US$1 trillion by 2030.
