Chuck Yex, Renown Creative Executive, Joins Extended Reality Technology Company Vytal Studios

Chuck Yex has joined Extended Reality Technology company Vytal Studios as Executive Vice President of Experience Creation

When the Virtual world is fused with true sensory environments, an Augmented Reality emerges, and an immersion takes place that is beyond comprehension and imagination. You can feel it...”
— Chuck Yex
RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chuck Yex has joined Extended Reality Technology company Vytal Studios as Executive Vice President of Experience Creation.

Yex is a veteran of the themed entertainment industry -His experience spans the roles of Creative Executive, Executive Producer, and Scenic Supervisor. Yex has led creative services and ideas through project execution and delivery for award winning and well-known specialty attractions, events, sporting venues, cultural centers, museums, theme parks, and resorts worldwide for over 25 years.

Yex is the founder of Echo Artz, (2001) which was acquired by a larger scenic company in 2015. At Echo Artz, Yex and his team were responsible for many groundbreaking experience creations including Entertainment Pods - a tailgating experience like no other, The Water Ski HOF Experience in Polk County Florida, countless guest experiences with professional sports teams and venues including recognized experiences for The Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and hundreds of projects for Theme Parks and Attractions worldwide.

Yex joined Vytal Studios last week and will be tasked with delivering on the increasing demand for the connections between the physical and virtual worlds for Vytal Studios clients.

Currently, Vytal Studios has ties to several major simulations, virtual reality, augmented reality, and cinematic movie organizations including Virtual Global Sports, NBA, A&E, Combat Sports Network, F1, AHR Visions Comic Universe, Africa Travel and Tourism, and more.

Vytal Studios is looking to combine its virtual experience creation and technology capabilities with the increasing demand in the Amusement, Theme Park, and Sports & Entertainment industry’s. Yex will spearhead the company’s entry into these new ventures.

“When the virtual world is fused with true sensory environments, an Augmented Reality emerges, and an immersion takes place that is beyond comprehension and imagination. You can feel it, smell it and maybe even fear it. One thing for sure, you will enjoy it! “says Chuck Yex “I am a ‘Vytal One’ as I believe we all are. At Vytal studios- we are unique individuals that come together to better each other with ideas and projects that better the community and therefore better life! That is Vytal to me, that is why I am here.”

“There are no words to describe how fortunate we are to have Chuck leading our experience creation organization, there is no one better. His ability to continually re-imagine experiences that combine the physical and virtual worlds is unmatched and brings additional credibility to our growing organization. Combine this with Chucks heart for being purposeful with his work and the communities it reaches; we couldn’t be more thrilled about, and aligned on, the future” – says Jim Smith, CEO of Vytal Studios

Vytal Studios is an advanced technology company that creates transformative experiences that improve people’s lives through Extended Reality, Cinematic Video, Gaming and Simulation, and Mixed Reality Experiences.

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry


