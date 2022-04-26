Submit Release
New Dancehall Reggae Single "Soldier" By Jamaica's Young Dubai

The new Dancehall Reggae single "Soldier" from Young Dubai separates the up-and-coming artist from all the rest. This is his best single so far.

BRONX, NY, USA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MVB Records new Dancehall Reggae artist Young Dubai just released his 4th single, and the single is his best release yet. "Soldier" is melodic 'ear-candy' for Dancehall Reggae fans to jam to. The song has Young Dubai asking all haters; known and unknown, why they are upset at his new found success.

"Soldier" follows Young Dubai's 3rd single "Gyalist", and that 3rd single gained him new listeners from all over the world, on the popular music streaming service Spotify. At press time Young Dubai is supposedly working on his first EP for MVB Records, although we cannot confirm this rumor. The up-and-coming Dancehall Artist recently had his first photo shoot, and there are additional rumors of a potential remix to his new single "Soldier".

Young Dubai originally signed a two single deal with MVB Records, but the label decided to keep the young musician after realizing how creative his writing process and melody making skills were. Young Dubai is definitely one of Jamaica's brightest up-and-coming music artists.

Regina Nova
BERYL MEDIA, LLC.
+1 (800) 266-2973
