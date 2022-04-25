Updated with Video* Suspects and Vehicle Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 900 Block of I Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Monday, April 18, 2022, in the 900 block of I Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:20 am, the suspects forcibly gained entry to an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects attempted to take property but were unsuccessful and fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects and vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/kGkU0bP4FAw

Anyone who can identify these individuals and/or this vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###