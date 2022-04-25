Submit Release
News Search

There were 774 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,507 in the last 365 days.

RE: ROAD CLOSURE I 91 MM54 to MM58.8

Roadway has been reopened, thank you.

 

From: Melo, Jade via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Monday, April 25, 2022 5:30 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: ROAD CLOSURE I 91 MM54 to MM58.8

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Westminster Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

Interstate 91 NB is closed in the area of mile marker 54 to 58.8 due to a motor vehicle accident.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

 

 

Jade Melo

Emergency Communications Dispatcher

Westminster PSAP

Vermont State Police

802-722-4600 (Office)

802-722-4690 (Fax)

 

You just read:

RE: ROAD CLOSURE I 91 MM54 to MM58.8

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.