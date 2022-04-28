Martello Investments Named a Top 21 Financial Advisory Firm in Expertise.com Directory
Independent wealth management firm scored an A+ in multiple categories
We’re very proud to be recognized by Expertise.com as a top financial advisory firm in the Hampton Roads area”NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Martello Investments, a wealth management firm headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia, is pleased to announce its recent recognition as a Top 21 Financial Advisory Firm in Hampton Roads and Norfolk by Expertise.com.
Expertise.com, a database of top service professionals across the U.S., identified and scored 74 financial advisors in Hampton Roads, including Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Newport News, Hampton, and Portsmouth. The list was narrowed to the top 21 advisors based on 25 variables across five categories: availability, qualifications, reputation, experience, and professionalism.
To rank the companies, Expertise.com hired mystery "shoppers" who anonymously contacted the firms and evaluated them based on several categories. The firms who responded quickly, answered questions thoroughly, communicated politely and professionally, and demonstrated outstanding financial expertise and experience scored highest among the list.
As a result, Martello Investments scored an 'A+' in professionalism, responsiveness, friendliness, helpfulness, and detail. The score demonstrates the firm’s dedication to providing best-in-class service to its clients.
“We’re very proud to be recognized by expertise.com as a top financial advisory firm in the Hampton Roads area,” said Arthur Grizzle, founder and managing partner at Martello Investments. “Excellent client service is a core mission of Martello, so we were pleased to see our team rated very highly in those categories.”
To see the full list of the Top 21 Financial Advisory firms in Hampton Roads, as well as Martello’s full listing and detailed scores, please click here.
Learn more about Martello Investments at www.martelloinvestments.com.
About Martello Investments LLC
Martello Investments LLC is an independent wealth management and advisory firm based in Norfolk, Virginia, serving clients across the country. The firm was established in 2017 by Arthur Grizzle, CFA and Charles Culver, CFP. Martello’s investment services include retirement portfolio strategies, multi-generational investing, and values-based portfolios. Along with investments, the Martello team focuses on all aspects of a client’s financial well-being through evidence-based comprehensive financial planning. Martello’s independent structure and fiduciary commitment means client needs are prioritized every step of the way. For more information, visit www.martelloinvestments.com.
Disclosures
Third party rankings and/or recognition by unaffiliated rating services and/or publications should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client, are not a representation of any one client’s experience with the advisor, should not be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if Martello Investments is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services. Working with a highly rated advisor does not ensure that a client will experience a higher level of performance or future success nor does it indicate that an advisor has attained a particular level of skill or ability. Rankings are provided for informational purposes only and should not be used as the sole basis for engaging Martello Investments for advisory services. Please refer to the more thorough disclosure and additional information about the criteria used in making these rankings via the website of the publication and/or organization granting such recognition.
