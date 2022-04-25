ROAD CLOSURE I 91 MM54 to MM58.8

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Interstate 91 NB is closed in the area of mile marker 54 to 58.8 due to a motor vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

Jade Melo

Emergency Communications Dispatcher

Westminster PSAP

Vermont State Police

802-722-4600 (Office)

802-722-4690 (Fax)