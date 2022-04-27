American Fidelity and CircleIT Donate Laptops to Kentucky Students
After the devastating tornados that hit Kentucky in late 2021, American Fidelity donated 50 laptops to Kentucky schools.
Giving back is a huge part of who we are, and we are always looking for ways to support education.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After the devastating tornados that hit Kentucky in late 2021, American Fidelity reached out to the impacted school districts to identify ways to help. One need was for laptops, either to replace items lost in the disaster or to provide updated technology that connects better when needed for remote learning.
— Kate Mathis, AF Kentucky state manager.
“Giving back is a huge part of who we are, and we are always looking for ways to support education,” said Kate Mathis, Kentucky state manager for American Fidelity. “We’re thrilled to be able to support local school districts and provide laptops to students so that they can continue learning and preparing for their bright futures.”
American Fidelity donated 50 laptops to Graves County Schools and Hopkins County Schools in partnership with CircleIT, who donated time and expertise to collect, test, clean, repair, permanently erase the data beyond Department of Defense erasure standards and ship the laptops being donated to the Kentucky schools.
“We’re proud of our partnership with American Fidelity and are thankful for the opportunity to play a role in donating laptops to students and teachers at the Kentucky schools that were impacted by devasting weather events,” said Will Cohen, president of CircleIT. “This type of social good inspires our team and is directly aligned with our mission to repurpose technology devices and put them in the hands of those who need them most.”
About American Fidelity
American Fidelity Assurance Company is a supplemental benefits provider serving more than 1 million policyholders across 49 states with a focus on offering a different opinion for Customers in the education, public sector, automotive and healthcare industries. For more information, visit americanfidelity.com.
American Fidelity has earned an “A+” (Superior) from the A.M. Best Company since 1982. One of the nation’s leading insurance company rating services, A.M. Best conducts a strict review process for financial stability every year. The Company is also recognized as one of Ward's© 50 top performing life-health insurance companies.
The Great Place to Work Institute selected the Company for several awards, including: Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance 2021, Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials 2021 and Fortune Best Workplaces for Women 2021.
In addition, PEOPLE magazine named American Fidelity one of the 100 Companies that Care 2021 and IDG’s Insider Pro and Computerworld selected American Fidelity as one of the Best Places to Work in IT 2021.
