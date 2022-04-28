Boardsi CEO Pens Article for Forbes Magazine
Martin Rowinski, Co-founder and CEO of Boardsi, has published an article on individual social media presence in Forbes Magazine.EL DORADO HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boardsi Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Martin Rowinski, has recently published an article in Forbes Magazine. Online Reputations: Balancing Personal and Professional in the Job Search focused largely on how individuals can use social media to make themselves attractive to employers.
In writing about social media’s impact on job searches, Rowinski was discussing something he’s well-qualified to discuss. He briefly shared a story of how Boardsi chose a professional golfer to sponsor. The company identified 15 potential candidates who matched the company’s core beliefs, and then chose the single best match.
Matching companies and candidates is something that Boardsi has done time and again, for Boardsi specializes in using artificial to identify the best candidates to fill board room positions. As CEO and Co-Founder, Rowinski was directly involved in developing the processes that Boardsi has successfully used, and still personally reviews identified candidates in many situations.
Rowinski largely wrote on how 70 percent of employers check social media when evaluating candidates, just as Boardsi had with their sponsorship of a golf player. Social media thus becomes part of candidates’ personal branding as they search for jobs, and that branding often attracts what it portrays.
Within this broader context, Rowinski specifically addressed political and emotional posts that people publish on social. He distinguished between the right to share political opinions and their impact on the job market, recommending that candidates first consider potential impacts on their professional careers.
Rowinski also distinguished between single emotional posts and multiple posts. He said that people expect to see emotional posts after a major personal, domestic, or global incident. Posting a common opinion multiple times isn’t always recommended, however.
In Rowinski’s words, “While a one-time expression of your personal opinion is unlikely to tarnish your reputation, a behavioral trend establishes those expressions as a part of who you are.” He recommended that employers look at trends rather than individual posts.
Boardsi was established in 2016 to create solutions for businesses of every size and niche. Using custom AI matching technology, Boardsi has a unique ability to make connections between companies and qualified executives. Co-Founder and CEO, Martin Rowinski, continues to refine and expand Boardsi’s reach.
