Boardsi CEO Releases Book for Executive Leaders
Martin Rowinski, Co-Founder and CEO of Boardsi, has released a book detailing seven strategies for hiring corporate executives.EL DORADO HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boardsi Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Martin Rowinski has released an insightful book on corporate executive leadership. In The Corporate Matchmaker: Creating a Robust Boardroom, he shares an inspirational story and seven strategies for identifying the right corporate executives.
Rowinski has more than 25 years of experience developing business strategies, specifically strategies for creating strong boardrooms. He’s distilled seven of his best strategies into a book that provides actionable ideas for identifying the most qualified executives.
As Rowinski explains, “The boardroom guides a company and makes the most important decisions. A strong boardroom is a must for any successful corporation.” His aim is that this book helps businesses improve their boardrooms.
The book examines the roles of directors and advisors, including their relation to executives and what to look for in candidates. It also shares the path that Rowinski took to achieve success in this area of business.
As Co-Founder and CEO of Boardsi, Rowinski is well qualified to write on boardroom development. His business has been connecting executives and companies since 2016, using artificial intelligence to identify good matches. Before starting Boardsi, Rowinski spent over two decades in business leadership positions.
Martin Rowinski’s The Corporate Matchmaker is available online or from most major book retailers.
Boardsi was established in 2016 to create solutions for businesses of every size and niche. Using custom AI matching technology, Boardsi has a unique ability to make connections between companies and qualified executives. Co-Founder and CEO, Martin Rowinski, continues to refine and expand Boardsi’s reach.
