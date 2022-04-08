Submit Release
News Search

There were 719 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,922 in the last 365 days.

Boardsi CEO Releases Book for Executive Leaders

Martin Rowinski, Co-Founder and CEO of Boardsi, has released a book detailing seven strategies for hiring corporate executives.

EL DORADO HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boardsi Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Martin Rowinski has released an insightful book on corporate executive leadership. In The Corporate Matchmaker: Creating a Robust Boardroom, he shares an inspirational story and seven strategies for identifying the right corporate executives.

Rowinski has more than 25 years of experience developing business strategies, specifically strategies for creating strong boardrooms. He’s distilled seven of his best strategies into a book that provides actionable ideas for identifying the most qualified executives.

As Rowinski explains, “The boardroom guides a company and makes the most important decisions. A strong boardroom is a must for any successful corporation.” His aim is that this book helps businesses improve their boardrooms.

The book examines the roles of directors and advisors, including their relation to executives and what to look for in candidates. It also shares the path that Rowinski took to achieve success in this area of business.

As Co-Founder and CEO of Boardsi, Rowinski is well qualified to write on boardroom development. His business has been connecting executives and companies since 2016, using artificial intelligence to identify good matches. Before starting Boardsi, Rowinski spent over two decades in business leadership positions.

Martin Rowinski’s The Corporate Matchmaker is available online or from most major book retailers.

Boardsi was established in 2016 to create solutions for businesses of every size and niche. Using custom AI matching technology, Boardsi has a unique ability to make connections between companies and qualified executives. Co-Founder and CEO, Martin Rowinski, continues to refine and expand Boardsi’s reach.

###
For more information and news about Boardsi, please visit https://boardsi.com. You can also find Boardsi on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Media Relations
Boardsi
+1 (916) 750-5237
email us here

You just read:

Boardsi CEO Releases Book for Executive Leaders

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.