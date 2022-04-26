Digital Angiography Reading Center (DARC)/WorldCare Clinical Adds Voxeleron To Analysis Pipeline
DARC Continues Investment in Best-in-Class Ophthalmology Service with Orion™ by Voxeleron OCT Image Analysis Software
In partnering with Voxeleron, we are using the most intuitive, accurate common-platform OCT analysis methods available, which provides advantages that are directly passed along to our trial sponsors.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voxeleron, a cloud-based platform provider that analyzes and tracks all formats of ophthalmic data, announced today that Digital Angiography Reading Center (DARC) / WorldCare Clinical has selected Orion by Voxeleron for use in image analysis. Orion is a vendor-neutral platform that analyzes OCT images from multiple devices within a common platform, significantly consolidating and minimizing the reading center’s requirements for software and devices. Orion's automated centration and segmentation software, including unique editing features, offer increased accuracy with an intuitive interface to reduce errors while speeding up reading center workflow.
— Jason S. Slakter, MD, Medical Director of World Care Clinical
“We evaluated a number of OCT analysis tools across multiple devices and concluded that Orion is superior in many respects,” said Jason S. Slakter, MD, Medical Director of World Care Clinical. “We work closely with the Voxeleron team to use Orion to maximize efficiencies and minimize errors. The Orion “crawler” (metadata mining service) gives DARC the ability to seamlessly integrate Orion into its reading process. In partnering with Voxeleron, we are using the most intuitive and accurate common-platform OCT analysis methods available, which provides advantages that are directly passed along to our trial sponsors.”
“We are truly excited to be working with DARC on this project,” said Daniel Russakoff, Co-founder and CTO of Voxeleron. “We are very much looking forward to putting the next generation of cutting-edge ophthalmic analysis tools into their hands.”
Voxeleron will continue working closely with DARC as Voxeleron further expands its OCT image analysis offerings, and will be attending the upcoming ARVO 2022 Conference May 1-4 in Denver, Colorado.
About Voxeleron
Voxeleron is the innovative leader in AI-backed ophthalmic image analysis, delivering a powerful platform that interprets millions of measurements across multiple formats to translate clinical research data into valid, actionable results. By optimizing all aspects of clinical eye research, from initial trial recruitment through post-hoc analysis, Voxeleron is bringing comprehensive eye health into focus and helping eradicate diseases affecting tens of millions. Learn more at voxeleron.com.
About DARC/WorldCare Clinical
WorldCare Clinical is the leading independent CRO dedicated to imaging in clinical trials. Our approach is to combine imaging expertise, innovative technology, and operational excellence to maximize the precision and accuracy of a blinded independent central review of clinical trial data. We have performed imaging services on more than 1,000 clinical trials.
From clinical operations and regulatory affairs specialists to data management experts, WCC offers an unprecedented wealth of resources to ensure an efficient and successful trial process and outcome. Learn more at wcclinical.com.
