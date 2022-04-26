17a-4 Announces New Website Showcasing DataParser
17a-4, LLC, a leader in Collaboration capture software introduces its new website highlighting DataParser.MILLBROOK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 17a-4, LLC has a new website featuring DataParser and 17a-4 services. The new site adds new content and information for Compliance professionals to research and understand options for compliance and retention best practices. The site incorporates demos, white papers, press releases and regulatory links and is an important source of information for Compliance and eDiscovery professionals.
17a-4 has always considered itself a bridge between Compliance and Technology. Many of the issues in Compliance are based upon collaboration and messaging technologies; and, in turn, IT is constantly challenged by what technologies may they use and still keep their institution in compliance with regulations. For instance, ‘What add-ins may be enabled in Microsoft Teams or Zoom that are able to be captured into an archive?’.
To emphasize the company role as a Compliance-IT bridge, 17a-4 has rebranded with a new logo and website. In many Compliance consulting engagements, 17a-4’s requests that both Compliance and IT be represented. During discussions, Compliance is often surprised that IT has, for instance, suspended the disposition of emails or that externally hosted Teams meetings are not being captured. Bringing these teams together and addressing the needs of both is 17a-4's specialty.
17a-4’s DataParser team works closely with partners and vendors like Bloomberg, Microsoft, Zoom, Cisco and Salesforce and incorporate into the DataParser product support to capture content from these major collaboration vendors and ‘bridge’ the content into a client’s archive repository. DataParser is the leading independent software product that captures content from a wide variety of vendors and integrates with virtually all archiving platforms.
With recent fines and disciplinary actions creating not only institutional pressure but also, in cases, personal liability it is critically important that Compliance teams understand the IT side of Compliance. Visit 17a-4's new website and let them help you ‘bridge’ that gap.
About 17a-4 LLC:
17a-4 is a compliance services and software company with a focus on solutions to meet regulatory and e-discovery needs of institutional clients. Clients leverage 17a-4’s expertise to ensure information infrastructures comply with SEC (Rule 17a-4), FINRA and CFTC (Rule 1.31) regulations. 17a-4 services include Designated Third Party, Books & Records audits, Archive Reviews and assessments of compliant architectures.
17a-4’s DataParser is the leading independent middleware connector solution for messaging compliance. DataParser offers on-premise and hosted cloud plans; deployed globally managing enterprise communication systems. 17a-4’s eDisclaimer is a hyperlinked messaging disclaimer service for compliance with regulatory requirements and legal protection for corporate messaging. PostLog is 17a-4’s service to capture, format and forward the Twitter and YouTube data into any archive. 17a-4’s architecture provides for a single-point in which all e-messaging content may be managed for retention, legal and regulatory holds and e-discovery productions.
17a-4 is based in New York.
All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.
