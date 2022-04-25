Submit Release
Maryland's 2022 U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon School Honoree Announced

CONTACT:  Lora Rakowski, 410-767-0486 lora.rakowski@maryland.gov

Garrett County Elementary School Receives Award Honoring Schools, Districts, and Postsecondary Institutions for Reducing Environmental Impact and Costs, Improving Health and Wellness and Offering Effective Sustainability Education

BALTIMORE, MD (April 25, 2022) – The U.S. Department of Education today released the names of the 2022 U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools, District Sustainability Awardees, and Postsecondary Sustainability Awardees. Maryland’s Crellin Elementary School in Garrett County is among the 2022 U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools (ED-GRS). Their accomplishments will be acknowledged in a Highlights Report along with the other 35 honorees.

“It is with great pride that we celebrate Crellin Elementary School for their demonstrated commitment to teaching and learning sustainable living at an early age. Their work sets an example for schools across the State, as our students analyze global, social, cultural, economic and environmental relationships as part of our Next Generation Science standards that combine learning with practice,” said State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury.

Crellin Elementary School has reduced environmental impacts by supporting an acid mine drainage reclamation project of Snowy Creek, which is located behind the school. On the school site, students use their outdoor classroom, the Environmental Education Laboratory, to build lasting, positive memories while becoming stewards of the environment.

Beyond the outdoor classroom, students engage in eco-friendly problem-based learning. For example, using an engineering design process, students constructed an automatic door powered by solar energy for their hen house to protect the animals from predators. Inside the school building, interdisciplinary environmental literacy education continues. One example is a program developed by the teachers called Operation Conservation. Through this program, students learn about the types of energy and develop monitoring tools to collect energy usage data at school and at home.

Across the country, 27 schools, five districts, and four postsecondary institutions are being honored for their innovative efforts to reduce environmental impact and utility costs, improve health and wellness, and ensure effective sustainability education. The honorees were named from a pool of candidates nominated by 19 states.

The list of all selected schools, districts, colleges, and universities, as well as their nomination packages, can be found here. A report with highlights on the 36 honorees can be found here. More information on the federal recognition award can be found here. Resources for all schools to move toward the three Pillars can be found here

