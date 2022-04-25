FM 2675 Delta County

TxDOT officials announced that a rehabilitation project on FM 2675 in Delta County is slated to begin April 25.

The contractor, Sammy Gist Enterprises Inc., was granted 140 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $1.5 million. The target completion date for this project is October 2022, officials said.

The contractor will rehabilitate the existing roadway from the Lamar County line to the intersection of FM 2675 and FM 128, a distance of 2.3 miles. The contractor will widen the road from 22 to 24 feet, install safety treatments to parallel- and cross-drainage structures, apply new road striping and install new signs.

Travelers should watch for occasional temporary lane closures while this work is underway, officials said.

Motorists who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.