Maryland Therapeutic Riding Receives $34,000 Grant from The Hartford for New Adaptive Sports Equipment
Equipment increases access to adaptive sports for people with disabilities
The new saddles have already made a monumental impact for our participants. ”CROWNSVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maryland Therapeutic Riding, a nonprofit organization based in Crownsville, Maryland, was recently awarded a $34,000 grant from The Hartford for new adaptive sports equipment.
— MD Therapeutic Riding’s Program Manager Linsey Erar
The grant enabled Maryland Therapeutic Riding, a member of the Move United Network, to purchase eight new dressage saddles for adaptive horseback riding.
“The new saddles have already made a monumental impact for our participants. They are able to sit taller and with more stability thanks to the increased support of the saddles and our horses are feeling better than ever, experiencing a wider range of motion throughout their bodies, which only serves to benefit their riders all the more,” states Linsey Erar, Maryland Therapeutic Riding’s Program Manager.
Maryland Therapeutic Riding unveiled the new dressage saddles purchased with grant funding from The Hartford this morning. Photos and video of this morning’s presentations are included.
The Hartford has been inspiring human achievement through adaptive sports for nearly 30 years. As a leading provider of disability insurance, the company has seen first-hand the positive impact sports can have on people and is dedicated to making adaptive sports and equipment more accessible. This includes equipment donations to local sports clubs nationwide, raising awareness about equity in sports in partnership with its world class Team Hartford athletes, and hosting The Hartford’s Competition Series, five premier competitive adaptive sports events.
Shuan Butcher
Move United
+1 2402682180
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other