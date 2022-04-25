Project to Repair Bridge on Tarklin Road, Cranberry Township Venango County to Begin Soon

​Work will begin soon to rehabilitate the bridge that carries Tarklin Road (Route 2004) over Tarklin Run in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

Work will include the replacement of the concrete bridge deck and barriers, and guiderail updates.

The bridge, which is an adjacent box beam bridge, is expected to be closed starting May 2, 2022, weather permitting. A 13-mile detour will be posted using Hill City Road (Route 2015), Route 157, and Camp Coffman Road (Route 2017). The new bridge is expected to be opened in June 2022.

The bridge was built in 1981, and it is classified as fair condition. Approximately 450 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

The contractor is Thomas Construction, Inc, of Grove City, PA. The contract cost is $471,098, which is to be paid with federal funds.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

