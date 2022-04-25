Restriction Posted on Route 957 in Warren County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today a vehicle restriction has been established on the Route 957 bridge over Brokenstraw Creek in Columbus, Warren County.

The bridge, which is located between Erie Street (Route 4023) and Weber Street in the village of Columbus, is now restricted to one truck at a time. The restriction was implemented after a routine inspection uncovered deterioration to the bridge.

Creating the restriction will reduce strain on the bridge and will preserve safety until repairs or a replacement can occur.

The weight restriction was implemented after a routine inspection uncovered deterioration to the 96-foot bridge.

The bridge was built in 1955 and is classified as poor condition. Approximately 1,800 vehicles use the bridge daily, on average.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

