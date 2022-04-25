Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Monday, April 25, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, April 25 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

April 25, 2022

Convened at 12 Noon

Adjourned at 3:12 P.M.

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Karen Boback.

 

 

Communications Received

 

Communication received from Governor Tom Wolf, Pursuant to Article IV, Section 15 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, I am returning herewith, without my approval, House Bill 1184, Printer’s Number 2928.

 

The Speaker submitted for the record the Joint State Government Commission’s Development and Implementation of a New Integrated Child Welfare Case Management System in Pennsylvania: Progress Report of April 2022.

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 194     Health

HR 195     Rules

HR 196     Rules

HR 197     Rules

                   

HB 2407   Environmental Resources and Energy

 

HB 2510   Finance

HB 2411   Environmental Resources and Energy

 

HB 2517   Transportation

HB 2518   Judiciary

HB 2519   Liquor Control

HB 2520   Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 2521   Education

 

HB 2524   State Government

 

HB 2526   Transportation

HB 2527   Judiciary

HB 2528   Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2529   Labor and Industry

HB 2530   Human Services

HB 2531   Finance

HB 2532   Health

HB 2533   Insurance

HB 2534   State Government

HB 2535   Health

HB 2536   Labor and Industry

HB 2537   Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 2538   Aging and Older Adult Services

HB 2539   State Government

HB 2540   State Government

HB 2541   Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 2542   State Government

HB 2543   State Government

                   

SB 118      Judiciary

 

SB 284      Environmental Resources and Energy

 

SB 962      Commerce

 

SB 982      State Government

 

SB 1016    Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

 

SB 1040    Judiciary

 

SB 1047    Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

 

SB 1167    Commerce

 

SB 1172    Health

 

SB 1179    Judiciary

 

SB 1200    State Government

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 385        To Appropriations

HB 1123      To Appropriations

HB 1791      To Appropriations

HB 1929      To Appropriations

HB 2209      To Appropriations

HB 2210      To Appropriations

HB 2238      To Appropriations

HB 2271      To Appropriations

HB 2277      To Appropriations

HB 2386      To Appropriations

HB 2464      To Appropriations

HB 2525      To Appropriations

SB 349         To Appropriations

SB 439         To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 121        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 875         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 934        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1962      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1155      From Children and Youth as Amended

HB 2426      From Children and Youth as Committed

HB 2022      From Education as Amended

HB 2023      From Education as Amended

HB 2024      From Education as Amended

HB 2055      From Education as Amended

 

Bills and Resolution Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 371

HB 978

HB 1201

HB 1663

HB 2086

HB 2093

HB 2097

HB 2163

HB 2207

HB 2412

HB 2496

HB 2507

SB 423

SB 559

HR 19

 

Bills and Resolution Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

HB 371

HB 1201

HB 1663

HB 2093

HB 2163

HB 2207

HR 19

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

