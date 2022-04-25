Daily Session Report for Monday, April 25, 2022
PENNSYLVANIA, April 25 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
April 25, 2022
Convened at 12 Noon
Adjourned at 3:12 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Karen Boback.
Communications Received
Communication received from Governor Tom Wolf, Pursuant to Article IV, Section 15 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, I am returning herewith, without my approval, House Bill 1184, Printer’s Number 2928.
The Speaker submitted for the record the Joint State Government Commission’s Development and Implementation of a New Integrated Child Welfare Case Management System in Pennsylvania: Progress Report of April 2022.
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 194 Health
HR 195 Rules
HR 196 Rules
HR 197 Rules
HB 2407 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 2510 Finance
HB 2411 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 2517 Transportation
HB 2518 Judiciary
HB 2519 Liquor Control
HB 2520 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
HB 2521 Education
HB 2524 State Government
HB 2526 Transportation
HB 2527 Judiciary
HB 2528 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 2529 Labor and Industry
HB 2530 Human Services
HB 2531 Finance
HB 2532 Health
HB 2533 Insurance
HB 2534 State Government
HB 2535 Health
HB 2536 Labor and Industry
HB 2537 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 2538 Aging and Older Adult Services
HB 2539 State Government
HB 2540 State Government
HB 2541 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 2542 State Government
HB 2543 State Government
SB 118 Judiciary
SB 284 Environmental Resources and Energy
SB 962 Commerce
SB 982 State Government
SB 1016 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
SB 1040 Judiciary
SB 1047 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
SB 1167 Commerce
SB 1172 Health
SB 1179 Judiciary
SB 1200 State Government
Bills Recommitted
HB 385 To Appropriations
HB 1123 To Appropriations
HB 1791 To Appropriations
HB 1929 To Appropriations
HB 2209 To Appropriations
HB 2210 To Appropriations
HB 2238 To Appropriations
HB 2271 To Appropriations
HB 2277 To Appropriations
HB 2386 To Appropriations
HB 2464 To Appropriations
HB 2525 To Appropriations
SB 349 To Appropriations
SB 439 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 121 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 875 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 934 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1962 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1155 From Children and Youth as Amended
HB 2426 From Children and Youth as Committed
HB 2022 From Education as Amended
HB 2023 From Education as Amended
HB 2024 From Education as Amended
HB 2055 From Education as Amended
Bills and Resolution Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 371
HB 978
HB 1201
HB 1663
HB 2086
HB 2093
HB 2097
HB 2163
HB 2207
HB 2412
HB 2496
HB 2507
SB 423
SB 559
HR 19
Bills and Resolution Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
HB 371
HB 1201
HB 1663
HB 2093
HB 2163
HB 2207
HR 19
House Resolutions Adopted
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.