Daily Session Report for Monday, April 25, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, April 25 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

April 25, 2022

Convened at 12 Noon

Adjourned at 3:12 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Karen Boback.

Communications Received

Communication received from Governor Tom Wolf, Pursuant to Article IV, Section 15 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, I am returning herewith, without my approval, House Bill 1184, Printer’s Number 2928.

The Speaker submitted for the record the Joint State Government Commission’s Development and Implementation of a New Integrated Child Welfare Case Management System in Pennsylvania: Progress Report of April 2022.

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 194 Health

HR 195 Rules

HR 196 Rules

HR 197 Rules

HB 2407 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2510 Finance

HB 2411 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2517 Transportation

HB 2518 Judiciary

HB 2519 Liquor Control

HB 2520 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 2521 Education

HB 2524 State Government

HB 2526 Transportation

HB 2527 Judiciary

HB 2528 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2529 Labor and Industry

HB 2530 Human Services

HB 2531 Finance

HB 2532 Health

HB 2533 Insurance

HB 2534 State Government

HB 2535 Health

HB 2536 Labor and Industry

HB 2537 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 2538 Aging and Older Adult Services

HB 2539 State Government

HB 2540 State Government

HB 2541 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 2542 State Government

HB 2543 State Government

SB 118 Judiciary

SB 284 Environmental Resources and Energy

SB 962 Commerce

SB 982 State Government

SB 1016 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

SB 1040 Judiciary

SB 1047 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

SB 1167 Commerce

SB 1172 Health

SB 1179 Judiciary

SB 1200 State Government

Bills Recommitted

HB 385 To Appropriations

HB 1123 To Appropriations

HB 1791 To Appropriations

HB 1929 To Appropriations

HB 2209 To Appropriations

HB 2210 To Appropriations

HB 2238 To Appropriations

HB 2271 To Appropriations

HB 2277 To Appropriations

HB 2386 To Appropriations

HB 2464 To Appropriations

HB 2525 To Appropriations

SB 349 To Appropriations

SB 439 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 121 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 875 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 934 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1962 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1155 From Children and Youth as Amended

HB 2426 From Children and Youth as Committed

HB 2022 From Education as Amended

HB 2023 From Education as Amended

HB 2024 From Education as Amended

HB 2055 From Education as Amended

Bills and Resolution Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 371

HB 978

HB 1201

HB 1663

HB 2086

HB 2093

HB 2097

HB 2163

HB 2207

HB 2412

HB 2496

HB 2507

SB 423

SB 559

HR 19

Bills and Resolution Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

HB 371

HB 1201

HB 1663

HB 2093

HB 2163

HB 2207

HR 19

House Resolutions Adopted

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.