Be The Difference Foundation Announces Wheel to Survive San Antonio Event
An Indoor Team Cycling Fundraiser to Benefit Ovarian Cancer ResearchSAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join the battle and ride in the fight against ovarian cancer at Wheel to Survive San Antonio presented by Be The Difference Foundation sponsored by Texas Oncology San Antonio on Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at JoyRide Cycling + Fitness at Alon, NW Military Hwy, Ste 1124, San Antonio, Texas 78231. Dollars raised from the event will go toward funding programs for awareness, research, and clinical trials in the fight against ovarian cancer.
Imagine a world without mothers, daughters, sisters, and girlfriends. That is a world with ovarian cancer. One woman is diagnosed with ovarian cancer every 24 minutes. One woman dies from ovarian cancer every 37 minutes. 70% of women diagnosed will die from the disease. Sadly, there is no routine, reliable early detection test available for ovarian cancer today.
In most cases, ovarian cancer isn’t diagnosed until it has progressed to an advanced stage. Typically, this is because ovarian cancer symptoms either aren’t apparent in the early stages of the disease or they mimic common stomach and digestive issues such as general abdominal discomfort, bloating and/or a feeling of fullness, even after a light meal, frequent urination, unexplained weight loss or gain, loss of appetite and unusual fatigue, that are often mistaken for minor ailments.
Wheel to Survive is an inspirational indoor team cycling event celebrating survivors, women battling the disease and their families, as well the memory of those who have lost their battle against ovarian cancer. Dollars raised at Wheel to Survive will benefit programs for women currently battling the disease and provide research dollars for a cure.
Since 2012, more than 4,000 participants in Wheel to Survive events around the country have raised more than $5 million. Funds raised through Wheel to Survive benefit organizations working to end ovarian cancer.
To register for the ride, donate to a rider, create a team or find more information, please visit:
http://www.wheeltosurvive.org/
Be The Difference Foundation was formed in 2012 in Dallas, Texas by four ovarian cancer survivors who wanted to “be the difference” in the fight against ovarian cancer by helping women increase their chances of survival. To achieve this goal, Be the Difference Foundation focuses on creating awareness and improving the lives of all people affected by ovarian cancer through education, support, and research. www.bethedifferencefoundation.org
