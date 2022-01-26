Be the Difference Foundation Announces Runway for Hope Luncheon & Fashion Show
A Luncheon and Fashion Show Benefiting Mary Crowley Cancer ResearchDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join Be the Difference Foundation for their luncheon and fashion show, Runway for Hope, benefiting Mary Crowley Cancer Research, Thursday, February 17, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Royal Oaks Country Club, 7915 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75231.
Be The Difference Foundation and Mary Crowley Cancer Research have a passionate common goal: to ensure that every person facing ovarian cancer has an option for treatment. Three years ago the two organizations were seeking innovative ways to support advancing cancer research together, and Runway for Hope was born. In its third year, Runway for Hope is stronger than ever, offering an inspirational and impactful event for those seeking to change the future of ovarian cancer care.
Attendees of Runway for Hope will enjoy a luncheon and fashion show spotlighting 7 models who are currently battling or in remission from ovarian cancer: Catherine Banach, Kendra Land, Jennifer Cawlfield, Josie Garza, Mimi Kogut, Rosa Orteaga, and Tammy Lunday. The models will be dressed to the nines in the latest fashions and makeup from Nordstrom at the Galleria, with hairstyling provided by stylists from salon 33 ELEVEN. Royal Oaks Country Club makes the perfect backdrop for the event and will be adorned in floral centerpieces from The Garden Gate. WFAA’s Health & Wellness reporter Sonia Azad will serve as Master of Ceremonies with Dr. Lisa Genecov and Julie Shrell as event co-chairs.
This year, Runway for Hope brings light to needed scientific advancement by celebrating those it affects the most. Over 22,000 people will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer this year, and unfortunately, nearly 50% will die within five years of diagnosis. Ovarian cancer is highly treatable if discovered early, but there is currently no reliable early detection tool, and many are diagnosed in later stages of the disease. Julie Shrell, event co-chair, co-founder of Be the Difference Foundation, and ovarian cancer survivor, knows firsthand the importance of clinical trials, “It is our hope that we will see a day when ovarian cancer is just a chronic disease. Until then, for our models and for anyone diagnosed with ovarian cancer, we want to be sure that there are trials available. One of these trials may just be the one that eradicates this disease forever.”
Be the Difference Foundation has long supported Mary Crowley Cancer Research in its journey to provide hope to cancer patients through groundbreaking Phase I and II clinical trials. “Their support has resulted in more patients having access to the most innovative trials available” commented Mary Crowley Chief Executive Officer Jon Friedenberg. Runway for Hope directly impacts the ability to open more clinical trials for ovarian cancer patients in need of innovative treatment. These trials bring hope to patients today while helping to bring new treatments to FDA approval for patients in the future. Dr. Lisa Genecov, co-chair conveyed her enthusiasm for the event and the hope it provides, “I’m looking forward to celebrating our 7 beautiful models and honoring their journeys through treatment for ovarian cancer. I’m proud to co-chair the event with my sister-in-law and contribute to the effort to improve outcomes for people with ovarian cancer.”
Seating for the Runway for Hope is limited, and early registration is encouraged. To purchase a sponsorship, buy a table, or register to attend, visit: www.bethedifferencefoundation.org/rfh2022.
Be the Difference Foundation was formed in 2012 by four ovarian cancer survivors who wanted to “be the difference” in the fight against ovarian cancer by helping women increase their chances of survival. To achieve this goal, Be the Difference Foundation focuses on raising awareness and money to fund programs for women fighting ovarian cancer today and to provide research dollars for a cure. www.bethedifferencefoundation.org
