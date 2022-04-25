Submit Release
Office of the Governor News Release: Gov. David Y. Ige’s statement on Navy’s dismissal of Red Hill appeals

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige released the following statement on the Navy’s dismissal of its appeals of the Hawaiʻi Department of Health Emergency Order on Red Hill:

“This is a very positive development for the people of Hawaiʻi and our environment. We will continue working to ensure the Red Hill tanks are safely defueled and closed by the federal government and that the state will have access to clean, fresh water for the future,” said Gov. David Y. Ige.

