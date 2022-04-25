Siouxland Area has Laborshed Study Completed

The Siouxland IA-NE-SD (Sioux City MSA) area has a Laborshed study completed. The results can be found on the LMI Laborshed web page (www.iowalmi.gov/laborshed).

The study results are available in highly visual and interactive formats using data visualization software from Tableau and ArcGIS. Additionally, an executive summary in PDF file format can be accessed using the drop-down menus on the Laborshed web page.