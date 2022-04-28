MAC VIVA GLAM HONORS MOTHER’S DAY WITH NEW $1,500,000 USD DONATION TO UNICEF’S WORK AIDING WOMEN AND CHILDREN

Building on a 19-year partnership, the grant will improve access to quality HIV services for mothers, children and LGBTIQ+ individuals.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honour of Mother’s Day on May 8, M·A·C Cosmetics is proud to announce that its philanthropic Lipstick campaign, M·A·C VIVA GLAM, will donate $1,500,000 USD to continue supporting UNICEF’s mission of ensuring that all mothers and children, as well as members of the LGBTIQ+ community globally, can access life-saving HIV prevention, treatment, care and support.

Since 2003, M·A·C has contributed nearly $15,000,000 to UNICEF’s HIV/AIDS relief efforts through M·A·C VIVA GLAM. Every cent of the selling price of any VIVA GLAM Lipstick is donated to organizations such as UNICEF all year long, supporting the health and rights of people of All Ages, All Races, All Genders. The latest two-year grant will expand and enhance HIV treatment programs for vulnerable communities in Brazil, China, Ethiopia, South Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

“As we celebrate mothers and women around the world, we must also recognize the urgent need to end the stigma that contributes to inequalities in basic, primary health rights around the world – including the stigma that comes with diseases and the fact that people affected by them are still receiving wrong but strong prejudices,” says Aïda Moudachirou-Rebois, Chief Marketing Officer, M·A·C Cosmetics. “We are so proud of our partnership with UNICEF to dismantle these health disparities and bring the world closer to our vision of an AIDS-free generation – and we’re grateful to our community for purchasing VIVA GLAM Lipstick so we can expand this work further.”

Despite the significant progress in the global fight against HIV/AIDS over the past four decades, AIDS remains the leading cause of death of women of reproductive age and adolescent girls accounted for over 77% of all new HIV infections among adolescents in 2020 . Furthermore, 150,000 children aged 0-9 years acquired HIV in 2020, all of which could have been prevented .

“Over the past 25 years, significant advancements in diagnosing and treating HIV have saved many lives, and yet, it remains a serious public health challenge particularly among adolescent girls and women. A reality that was worsened by the impacts of the pandemic” says Aboubacar Kampo, Director of UNICEF, Health Section, Programme Division. “Far too many people still die from AIDS because of inequitable access to testing and treatment, as well as existing gender inequality, stigma and discrimination. UNICEF is excited to partner with M·A·C Cosmetics who has been a vocal champion for LGBTIQ+ rights and HIV/AIDS awareness and support. Together, we will overcome barriers and bring HIV programming to the most vulnerable populations including adolescent girls, young women and the LGBTIQ+ community."

M·A·C VIVA GLAM’s grant will support UNICEF in closing the HIV treatment gap for mothers and children in the hardest-to-reach and most marginalized communities, in addition to providing specialized programs for the LGBTIQ+ community. Targeted programs include:

• Brazil: ensuring timely linkage to care and initiation on treatment for adolescents (15-19 years of age) who are newly diagnosed with HIV

• China: ensuring that pregnant women living with HIV have access to care and anti-retroviral treatment, and babies born to them receive follow-up services for up to eighteen months after birth.

• Ethiopia: ensuring women living with HIV receive services to prevent HIV passing on to their babies, children born with HIV receive antiretroviral therapy and that healthcare workers in conflict-affected areas of Ethiopia can receive and give psychosocial support

• South Africa: ensuring timely access to treatment for children (0-14 years of age)

• The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region: prioritizing exploring and understanding ways to increase treatment access for the LGBTIQ+ community

About M·A·C VIVA GLAM X UNICEF

M·A·C VIVA GLAM was created at the height of the AIDS epidemic in 1994 to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people living with and affected by HIV/AIDS. Since 2003, M·A·C has contributed nearly $15,000,000 USD to UNICEF’s efforts to reduce HIV transmission from mothers to babies and end AIDS among children and adolescents, with a focus on improving services at the community level, reducing stigma and creating demand for services from the most vulnerable populations. Through this trailblazing campaign, 100% of the selling price of all VIVA GLAM Lipstick shades all year round goes to organizations and programs aimed at creating healthy futures and equal rights for all – raising more than $500,000,000 USD to date.

About UNICEF

UNICEF works in the world’s toughest places to reach the most disadvantaged children and adolescents – and to protect the rights of every child, everywhere. Across more than 190 countries and territories, we do whatever it takes to help children survive, thrive and fulfill their potential from early childhood through adolescence. And we never give up.

UNICEF USA advances the global mission of UNICEF by rallying the American public to support the world’s most vulnerable children. Together, we are working toward a world that upholds the rights of all children and helps every child thrive. For more information, visit unicefusa.org

UNICEF does not endorse any company, brand, product or service.

