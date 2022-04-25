Submit Release
News Search

There were 727 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,452 in the last 365 days.

2022-04-25 13:28:51.36 Couple's Special Dates Score $50,000 Powerball Win

2022-04-25 13:28:51.36

Story Photo

Two Missouri Lottery Powerball players won a $50,000 prize after using meaningful dates to choose their numbers in the April 11 drawing.

One of the winners shared their daughter came over the morning after the drawing to see if they had the winning ticket, which was bought at Ayerco, 4121 Market St., in Hannibal.

“She asked, ‘Hey Mom, did you play Powerball last night? Did you buy it at Ayerco?’” the winner recalled. 

“I said, ‘Yeah, I did.’ My daughter said, ‘You might want to check your ticket.” she laughed. “I checked my ticket and couldn’t believe it. Oh my God. Oh my God!” 

Their ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn, plus the Powerball number. The winning numbers that night were 5, 7, 24, 31 and 34 with a Powerball of 4.

Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $421 million. 

Players who purchased tickets in Marion County in FY21 won more than $7.4 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $773,000 in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $1.4 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds. 

You just read:

2022-04-25 13:28:51.36 Couple's Special Dates Score $50,000 Powerball Win

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.