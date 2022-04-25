2022-04-25 13:28:51.36 Couple's Special Dates Score $50,000 Powerball Win

2022-04-25 13:28:51.36

Two Missouri Lottery Powerball players won a $50,000 prize after using meaningful dates to choose their numbers in the April 11 drawing.

One of the winners shared their daughter came over the morning after the drawing to see if they had the winning ticket, which was bought at Ayerco, 4121 Market St., in Hannibal.

“She asked, ‘Hey Mom, did you play Powerball last night? Did you buy it at Ayerco?’” the winner recalled.

“I said, ‘Yeah, I did.’ My daughter said, ‘You might want to check your ticket.” she laughed. “I checked my ticket and couldn’t believe it. Oh my God. Oh my God!”

Their ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn, plus the Powerball number. The winning numbers that night were 5, 7, 24, 31 and 34 with a Powerball of 4.

Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $421 million.

Players who purchased tickets in Marion County in FY21 won more than $7.4 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $773,000 in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $1.4 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds.