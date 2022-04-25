New Legislation to Protect Victims of Human Trafficking In Effect

CANADA, April 25 - Released on April 25, 2022

The Protection from Human Trafficking Act came into force on April 20 to provide further safeguards for victims and survivors of human trafficking.

"Human trafficking is on the rise and continues to be under-reported in most jurisdictions," Justice Minister and Attorney General Gordon Wyant said. "This legislation is intended to improve safety for survivors, while holding traffickers accountable for this horrific crime."

The Act streamlines the process for victims to seek a protection order. It also adds new provisions for protection orders, including a provision that prohibits traffickers from contacting their victims in any way, directly or indirectly.

Victims can apply for a protection order on their own or be assisted by a shelter employee, a medical professional or another prescribed individual as defined in the Act. Significant penalties are built into the legislation to discourage violations of these protection orders, including fines, driver's license suspensions and jail time.

"This is a complex issue that requires interventions on many levels," Wyant said. "While criminal charges will continue to be the first response to these terrible crimes, this offers community-based organizations and law enforcement another tool to assist victims of human trafficking in Saskatchewan."

The legislation also enables victims to initiate a lawsuit against their traffickers and to seek financial compensation for harm suffered. Other measures include new provisions for law enforcement to seek search warrants for residences or vehicles to locate a victim and remove them from the premises for safety reasons.

This Act responds to the growing incidence of human trafficking throughout Canada and aligns with legislation implemented in Ontario, Manitoba and Alberta.

