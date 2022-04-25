Habitat For Humanity Welcomes Regina Families Home

CANADA, April 25 - Released on April 25, 2022

Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The COVID-19 pandemic has made it clear that affordable housing is key to Canada’s recovery, including in Regina.

Today, Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, and Social Services Minister and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation Lori Carr, joined Habitat for Humanity representatives and community members to present 17 families with the keys to their new homes at Haultain Crossing in Regina.

With the 17 families now living in their new homes, the final phases of the 62-unit Haultain Crossing project are complete. Fourteen of the 17 units received funding from Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) and are now home to 25 adults and 45 children. The homes are two-story townhouse style units that total 1,216 square feet or 113 square metres. Homes for larger families also include a finished basement.

The Habitat for Humanity model of affordable homeownership bridges a gap for people who face barriers to homeownership and would not otherwise qualify for a traditional mortgage. Local Habitat for Humanity organizations in every province and territory across Canada help build and rehabilitate decent and affordable homes, from single-family houses to multi-unit developments. With the help of volunteers and donors, Habitat helps families build their own homes and pay an affordable mortgage geared to their income. Safe, decent and affordable homeownership plays a critical role in helping families build a foundation for a life with better choices and more opportunities.

“Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home," said Hussen. "Today’s announcement marks the completion of the final phase of Haultain Crossing in Regina’s Eastview neighbourhood. Thanks to our partnership with all levels of governments and industry leaders, 62 families in Regina are getting a safe pace to call home. This is the National Housing Strategy at work.”

“Putting down roots is among the first steps we take in making our future goals a reality," Carr said. "That is one reason why the Government of Saskatchewan is committed to providing safe and affordable housing for those in need, alongside our incredible partners at Habitat for Humanity. I congratulate all the families at Haultain Crossing and wish them many years of happiness in their new homes.”

“This key ceremony is a big deal and will be the last at Haultain Crossing, as this is the end of our massive 62-unit build," Habitat for Humanity Saskatchewan Chief Executive Officer Denis Perrault said. "I thank all of our donors, sponsors, community partners, volunteers and staff. Your endless contributions make a critical difference in our ability to build homes and help families that need a stable place to call home.”

Quick facts:

Haultain Crossing contains 62 townhouse-style condominiums located in Regina’s Eastview neighbourhood. All the units are complete and occupied.

SHC provided $910,000 in funding for the final phases of the Haultain Crossing project through the Saskatchewan Priorities initiative in the Canada Mortgage Housing Corporation-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy. This funding was cost-matched by Canada Mortgage Housing Corporation (CMHC).

Since 2009, the Government of Saskatchewan has committed more than $12 million to Habitat to develop 206 housing units in 14 communities across Saskatchewan. This includes more than $5.6 million for projects in Regina – nearly $3.5 million of which went toward the Haultain Crossing project. This investment supports Saskatchewan’s Housing Strategy goals of ensuring Saskatchewan people have access to affordable, safe, secure and stable housing.

Each partner family selected by Habitat contributes 500 partnering hours in building their home or other Habitat homes. The family purchases their home at fair market value, paying an interest-free, zero down-payment mortgage set at 25 per cent of their annual gross income.Upon completion, the affordable no-interest mortgage is provided by Habitat to partner families with mortgage payments going back for future builds. To learn more about Habitat for Humanity and their work across Saskatchewan, visit www.habitat.ca.

Canada’s National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $72+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

Pursuant to the National Housing Strategy, the Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest $449.9 million over the next 10 years, cost matched by the federal and provincial governments, in housing across the province. CMHC and the Government of Saskatchewan have reached agreement on the first three-year action plan.

Under the Agreement, housing is a key priority in providing a better quality of life for Saskatchewan families and communities. Since 2007, the Government of Saskatchewan, through SHC, has invested $786 million to develop more than 12,000 housing units and repair nearly 5,500 homes. SHC has also invested more than $61 million to build nearly 300 units in residential care homes, and $430 million to improve provincially-owned housing. To learn more, visit www.saskatchewan.ca.

Related links:

As Canada’s authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC’s aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

