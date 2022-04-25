Game and Fish Commission opens public comment on 10 regulations
Game and Fish is gathering public input on ten regulations governing the importation and possession of live wildlife as well as mountain lion and gray wolf hunting
4/25/2022 6:54:30 PM
Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has opened a comment period to gather public input on ten regulations governing the importation and possession of live wildlife as well as mountain lion and gray wolf hunting:
- Chapter 10, Importation and Possession of Live Warm-Blooded Wildlife
- Chapter 33, Scientific Research, Educational or Special Purpose Permits
- Chapter 42, Mountain Lion Hunting Seasons
- Chapter 47, Gray Wolf Hunting Seasons
- Chapter 49, Private Fish Stocking
- Chapter 50, Fishing Preserves
- Chapter 51, Fish Hatcheries
- Chapter 51, Nongame Wildlife
- Chapter 53, Landowner Fishing Lakes or Ponds
- Chapter 69, Importation And Possession Of Live Cold-Blooded Wildlife
|Date
|Time
|City
|Location
|Chapters Covered
|May 9
|5:30 p.m.
|Casper
|Casper Game and Fish Regional Office
|10, 33, 52
|May 9
|6 p.m.
|Saratoga
|Platte Valley Conference Center
|42
|May 10
|6 p.m.
|Sheridan
|Sheridan Game and Fish Regional Office
|42
|May 11
|6 p.m.
|Baggs
|Higher Education Center
|42, 47
|May 12
|5 p.m.
|Jackson
|Teton County Library
|42, 47
|May 12
|7 p.m.
|Cheyenne
|Cheyenne Game and Fish Regional Office, Virtual option available.
|49, 50, 51, 53, 69
|May 16
|6 p.m.
|Pinedale
|Pinedale Game and Fish Regional Office
|42, 47
|May 17
|6 p.m.
|Laramie
|Laramie Game and Fish Regional Office
|42, 47
|May 17
|6 p.m.
|Cody
|Park County Library – Grizzly Room
|42, 47
|May 18
|6 p.m.
|Green River
|Green River Game and Fish Regional Office
|42, 47
|May 18
|6 p.m.
|Douglas
|Converse County Library
|42
|May 19
|6 p.m.
|Lander
|Lander Game and Fish Regional Office
|42, 47
Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. June 3 at public meetings or by mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604 or online at https://wgfd.wyo.gov. Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the department website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records.
Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing at their July 2022 meeting in Evanston.
The Game and Fish Department supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations by contacting the nearest Game and Fish office.
(Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))
- WGFD -