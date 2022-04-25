Submit Release
News Search

There were 657 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,378 in the last 365 days.

Game and Fish Commission opens public comment on 10 regulations

Game and Fish is gathering public input on ten regulations governing the importation and possession of live wildlife as well as mountain lion and gray wolf hunting

4/25/2022 6:54:30 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has opened a comment period to gather public input on ten regulations governing the importation and possession of live wildlife as well as mountain lion and gray wolf hunting:

  • Chapter 10, Importation and Possession of Live Warm-Blooded Wildlife
  • Chapter 33, Scientific Research, Educational or Special Purpose Permits
  • Chapter 42, Mountain Lion Hunting Seasons 
  • Chapter 47, Gray Wolf Hunting Seasons
  • Chapter 49, Private Fish Stocking
  • Chapter 50, Fishing Preserves
  • Chapter 51, Fish Hatcheries
  • Chapter 51, Nongame Wildlife
  • Chapter 53, Landowner Fishing Lakes or Ponds
  • Chapter 69, Importation And Possession Of Live Cold-Blooded Wildlife
The meetings will address the above regulation proposals:  
Date Time City Location Chapters Covered
May 9 5:30 p.m. Casper Casper Game and Fish Regional Office 10, 33, 52
May 9 6 p.m. Saratoga Platte Valley Conference Center 42
May 10 6 p.m. Sheridan Sheridan Game and Fish Regional Office 42
May 11 6 p.m. Baggs Higher Education Center 42, 47
May 12 5  p.m. Jackson Teton County Library 42, 47
May 12 7 p.m. Cheyenne Cheyenne Game and Fish Regional Office, Virtual option available. 49, 50, 51, 53, 69
May 16 6 p.m. Pinedale Pinedale Game and Fish Regional Office 42, 47
May 17 6 p.m. Laramie Laramie Game and Fish Regional Office 42, 47
May 17 6 p.m. Cody Park County Library – Grizzly Room 42, 47
May 18 6 p.m. Green River Green River Game and Fish Regional Office 42, 47
May 18 6 p.m. Douglas Converse County Library 42
May 19 6 p.m. Lander Lander Game and Fish Regional Office 42, 47

 

Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. June 3 at public meetings or by mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604 or online at https://wgfd.wyo.gov. Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the department website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records.

Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing at their July 2022 meeting in Evanston.

The Game and Fish Department supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations by contacting the nearest Game and Fish office.

(Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -

You just read:

Game and Fish Commission opens public comment on 10 regulations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.