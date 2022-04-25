Game and Fish Commission opens public comment on 10 regulations

Game and Fish is gathering public input on ten regulations governing the importation and possession of live wildlife as well as mountain lion and gray wolf hunting

4/25/2022 6:54:30 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has opened a comment period to gather public input on ten regulations governing the importation and possession of live wildlife as well as mountain lion and gray wolf hunting:

Chapter 10, Importation and Possession of Live Warm-Blooded Wildlife

Chapter 33, Scientific Research, Educational or Special Purpose Permits

Chapter 42, Mountain Lion Hunting Seasons

Chapter 47, Gray Wolf Hunting Seasons

Chapter 49, Private Fish Stocking

Chapter 50, Fishing Preserves

Chapter 51, Fish Hatcheries

Chapter 51, Nongame Wildlife

Chapter 53, Landowner Fishing Lakes or Ponds

Chapter 69, Importation And Possession Of Live Cold-Blooded Wildlife

The meetings will address the above regulation proposals:

Date Time City Location Chapters Covered May 9 5:30 p.m. Casper Casper Game and Fish Regional Office 10, 33, 52 May 9 6 p.m. Saratoga Platte Valley Conference Center 42 May 10 6 p.m. Sheridan Sheridan Game and Fish Regional Office 42 May 11 6 p.m. Baggs Higher Education Center 42, 47 May 12 5 p.m. Jackson Teton County Library 42, 47 May 12 7 p.m. Cheyenne Cheyenne Game and Fish Regional Office, Virtual option available. 49, 50, 51, 53, 69 May 16 6 p.m. Pinedale Pinedale Game and Fish Regional Office 42, 47 May 17 6 p.m. Laramie Laramie Game and Fish Regional Office 42, 47 May 17 6 p.m. Cody Park County Library – Grizzly Room 42, 47 May 18 6 p.m. Green River Green River Game and Fish Regional Office 42, 47 May 18 6 p.m. Douglas Converse County Library 42 May 19 6 p.m. Lander Lander Game and Fish Regional Office 42, 47

Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. June 3 at public meetings or by mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604 or online at

https://wgfd.wyo.gov . Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the department website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records.

Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing at their July 2022 meeting in Evanston.

The Game and Fish Department supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations by contacting the nearest Game and Fish office.

(Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -