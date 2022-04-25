Submit Release
First Mega Money $100,000 Prize Claimed

Powerball jackpot soars to $421 million for Monday’s drawing

JACKSON, MISS. – A Monroe County man celebrated a recent birthday by winning the first of the 10 top prizes of $100,000 from the $20 Mega Money scratch-off game, which launched April 5.  

After today’s claim, nine prizes of $100,000 remain, along with plenty of prizes at all different levels.

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the winning scratch-off game from Fulton Tobacco Mart on S. Adams in Fulton.

The jackpots in all the draw games are growing, led by tonight’s Powerball® drawing for $421 million. This is the 30th draw in the current jackpot run. Tuesday’s jackpots are $31 million for the Mega Millions® drawing and $278,000 for Mississippi Match 5.

Two new scratch-off games will be available for purchase at lottery retailers starting Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

$2—Match 2 Win: Approximate overall odds are 1:4.79, and the top prize is $20,000.

$5—Jumbo Bucks Bonus: Approximate overall odds are 1:4.02, and the top prize is $100,000.

