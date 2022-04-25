Soap Free Procyon® Expands to Japan

Soap Free Procyon Plus Manufacturing has been providing environmentally safer cleaning products for almost 4 decades.

The green cleaning solutions popular with American cleaning companies and consumers will now be made available in Japan and Korea by Kurata & Company, Ltd.

SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plus Manufacturing, Inc., manufacturer of Soap Free Procyon® product, has announced that Soap Free Procyon® will now be available for customers in Japan and Korea. The green cleaning products – until now only blended and bottled in the U.S. -- will be blended, bottled and distributed by international licensee Kurata & Company Co., Ltd.

Soap Free Procyon products are commonly used by commercial cleaning companies that focus on eco-friendly green cleaning practices that are safe for pets, humans and the environment. The product line includes solutions for carpet & upholstery, tile & grout, and mutlipurpose cleaning/degreasing of hard surfacts. Procyon Spot & Stain Remover is also a popular product for at-home customers who wish to use an odor-free, non-toxic stain remover that is pet-safe and hypoallergenic. The Procyon commercial product line as well as the ready-to-use Spot & Stain Remover will be available in Japan and Korea through the licensing agreement with Kurata & Company.

“Helping to increase the use of green cleaning methods as a whole is the highest priority for Procyon,” said Jonathan Pearlstein, Vice President of Plus Manufacturing, Inc.. “We are thrilled that Kurata and Company will help spread the word that effective cleaning solutions don’t have to be harmful to the environment or the people that use them.”

The Procyon Japan website says they have a similar mission, noting that people spend 90% of their time indoors in living environments significantly polluted by detergents containing harmful chemicals. They aim to popularize Soap Free Procyon®, safe cleaning solutions that allow humans to live in good health, safety and comfort in a sustainable society.

About Soap Free Procyon

Plus Manufacturing, Inc., proud creator of Soap Free Procyon®, has been a leader in “green cleaning” for almost four decades. Their pet-safe, eco-friendly cleaning solutions are a top choice for green carpet and upholstery cleaning companies and their Spot & Stain remover is trusted by families and individuals worldwide as an effective way to remove stains in carpets and upholstery without posing a health threat to children or animals.