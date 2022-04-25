CSVT Update

Montoursville, PA – Construction of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties continues.

Traffic Alert Motorists are advised of a long-term lane restriction beginning this week on Route 15 northbound and southbound. On Monday, April 25, motorists can expect the left (passing) lane to be restricted in both directions between Grangers Road and Route 304 in Union Township, Union County. Work includes construction of a mountable curb and left turn lane from Route 15 southbound to County Line Road. The lane restriction between Grangers Road and Route 304 is expected to be lifted by the end of May 2022, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Other Construction Updates Construction activities continue on both sides of the River Bridge. The contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc., will continue paving of the new roadway, building a traffic island and turn lane, as well as miscellaneous construction activities.

For more information on the CSVT project, please visit www.csvt.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

