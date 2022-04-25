Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship Celebrates Advancements in Water Quality and Conservation

Soil and Water Conservation Week is April 24-May 1, 2022

DES MOINES, Iowa (April 25, 2022) —The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is committed to protecting the state’s soil and water while celebrating progress made with Soil and Water Conservation Week, April 24-May 1. The week’s theme is "Healthy Soil, Healthy Life.”

“Iowans, rural and urban, have a responsibility to improve our land and water for future generations,” said Secretary Naig. “This week is a chance to celebrate that commitment and the progress we’ve made so far as Iowa is a national leader in the implementation of water quality and watershed projects, soil conservation practices and buffer programs. We invite Iowans to join us in this effort.”

Throughout the week, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig will be joining Iowans across the state in events highlighting the important conservation practices placed on Iowa’s landscape. Events will bring attention to the ongoing work by farmers, landowners and urban residents to protect the state’s soil and water resources.

On Wednesday, April 27, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Secretary Naig will participate in a field visit highlighting construction of a storm water wetland within the Fourmile Creek Greenway Restoration project. Governor Reynolds will also sign a proclamation recognizing April 24 – May 1 as Iowa Soil and Water Conservation Week during the event.