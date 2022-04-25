PennDOT, Safety Partners Host Teen Driver Safety Competition

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Northwest Regional Highway Safety Network, the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association Northwest Chapter, and local law enforcement today held a Teen Driver Safety Competition in Erie.

This is the 14th time Erie County has hosted the contest, which had to be canceled the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The contest returned in 2022 to allow 10 students from various Erie County high schools to compete for more than $900 in prizes.

The competition included a combination of a slow-drive obstacle course at the Transportation Solutions’ Commercial Driver’s Licensing Office, a pre-trip vehicle assessment, and written tests to determine the county’s top teen driver.

Pennsylvania State Police, local law enforcement officers, professional truck drivers, and other driving experts were on hand Monday to administer the exams.

Joesph Anaya of Union City High School earned the top spot in the competition and was awarded $500. Second place and $300 went to Matt Bennett, also of Union City High School. The third-place prize of $100 was awarded to Abigail Slawter of McDowell High School.

The three-person team of Anaya, Bennett, and Tyler Parkhurst from Union City High School had the highest group score. The participants’ names will be added to the county’s traveling trophy, which will be displayed at the winning school for the next year.

The cash prizes were donated by local Allstate representative, the Matt Barczyk Agency.

In additional to the businesses already listed, partners for the Erie County driving contest included Vorzik Transport, AAA East Central, Edgar Snyder & Associates, Cross Paving, LLC., UPS Freight, Lorie’s Wildridge Restaurant, Curtze Food Service, UPMC Hamot, Dave Hallman Chevrolet, Inc., NEA Cross of NY, Inc., and Bonnell’s Auto Group.

From more information on teen driving safety, visit www.penndot.pa.gov/safety.

MEDIA CONTACT: Saxon Daugherty, 814-678-7095.

(From left) Abigail Slawter of McDowell High School, as well as Joseph Anaya and Matt Bennett of Union City High School were the top three performers in the 2022 Teen Driver Safety Competition in Erie County.

# # #