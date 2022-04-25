PennDOT Butler County Maintenance Crews to Perform Shoulder Grading and Ditch Cleaning Operations

​Indiana, PA – PennDOT District 10 is announcing Butler County maintenance crews anticipate the beginning of shoulder grading and ditch cleaning operations.

PennDOT crews will be performing maintenance operations along state-maintained roadways in Butler County. Shoulder grading will be as part of the cycle sectional maintenance five-year plan. Ditch cleaning operations will occur along various routes county wide.

The shoulder grading operations remove excess soil and debris from unpaved shoulder areas to improve drainage and allow water to leave the roadway.

The maintenance crews are seeking waste material dump sites. Property owners who are interested in receiving the fill should contact the Butler County PennDOT Office at 724-284-8800, Monday through Friday from 8:00 am until 4:00 pm for a release form.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

