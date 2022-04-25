Submit Release
News Search

There were 589 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,301 in the last 365 days.

AG Reyes Supports Benefits for Public Safety Officers & Families Affected by Work Related PTSD

Attorney General Reyes and 45 attorneys general urge Congress to pass The Public Safety Officer Support Act of 2022. The legislation addresses gaps in support for public safety officers who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) associated with the high-risk nature of their jobs.

In the letter, the attorneys general praise the work of public safety officers including police, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians who respond to stressful and often traumatic situations. Compared to the general public, they are 25.6 times more likely to develop PTSD. Those who suffer from PTSD are at increased risk of suicide.

While this bill will not prevent suicide and trauma endured by public safety officials, the legislation supports public safety officers by:

  • Designating work-related PTSD and acute stress disorder as a “line-of-duty” injury for eligible officers and those who are permanently disabled from attempted suicide.
  • Allowing families of officers who die by trauma-linked suicide to apply for death benefits.

Read full letter here:

Related

You just read:

AG Reyes Supports Benefits for Public Safety Officers & Families Affected by Work Related PTSD

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.