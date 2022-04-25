ESFI Warns Against Fractal Wood Burning Social Media Trend

Electrical Safety Foundation International

Fractal wood burning has gained popularity on social media and involves using high-voltage electricity to burn lightning-shaped patterns into wood.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) is warning consumers against fractal wood burning after a couple in Wisconsin was electrocuted while participating in the practice. This wood burning technique involves soaking wood in a chemical solution and then uses high-voltage electricity to burn lightning-shaped patterns in the wood. According to the American Association of Woodturners, at least 33 people have died as a result of fractal burning since 2016.

“Using electricity safely and properly is vitally important,” said ESFI President Brett Brenner. “This form of wood burning is highly dangerous and should never be used as fires, injuries, and electrocution can easily occur.”

Thousands of people in the United States are critically injured as a result of electrical fires and accidents in their own homes, while the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that nearly 400 people are electrocuted each year. Many home fires, accidents, and electrocutions can be prevented simply by understanding basic electrical safety principles and adhering to safe practices. Additionally, consumers can prevent these avoidable injuries by educating themselves on how to use electricity properly and safely.

Whether you are a homeowner or a renter, electrical safety should be a top priority in your home. Awareness of electrical hazards is the key to reducing the staggering number of electrically related home fires, injuries, and deaths that occur every year. For free electrical safety resources you can share throughout your community, visit esfi.org.

ESFI is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to promoting electrical safety at home and in the workplace. For more information and to use ESFI’s free resources throughout your community, visit esfi.org.

