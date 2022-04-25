Retired Air Force Gen. Craig McKinley announced as keynote speaker for Summit on Innovative Education

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today announced retired Air Force Gen. Craig McKinley as a keynote speaker for this year’s Summit on Innovative Education on June 9 at Dickinson Middle School.

The Governor’s Summit on Innovative Education inspires educators to reimagine what could be, celebrates innovation that benefits the learner, networks stakeholder groups across North Dakota and transforms education to equip every student to be prepared for an ever-changing world.

This year’s summit will focus on the essential skills for life and learning. With recent investments in career and workforce centers in the state, North Dakota can be the leader in creating healthy, vibrant communities that attract and retain skilled workforce for future generations.

McKinley will provide a message of hope and opportunity in how the essential skills for life and learning are critical for the success and well-being of every child. The four-star general will share about his involvement with the National Commission on Social, Emotional and Academic Development report and how every adult can be a champion for kids.

McKinley began his military career as a student at Southern Methodist University where he was a distinguished graduate from the Air Force ROTC program. A command pilot with more than 4,000 hours of flight time, he served as director of the Air National Guard before becoming chief of the National Guard Bureau. He retired in 2012 after 38 years in the Air Force. His impressive military career and investment in the development of youth demonstrate his commitment to education and future generations.

In addition to the summit, Burgum encouraged nominations for the #InnovativeND Awards, which will be presented during the summit.

The awards include the following categories:

Frontline Innovation – recognizes innovative approaches in the classroom.

Collaborative Culture – recognizes efforts that reach across subjects and classrooms.

System Transformation – recognizes innovations in the educational system that will have a fundamental impact on how students learn.

Student Leadership – recognizes students who are advancing innovative education through leadership inside and outside the classroom.

To register for the 2022 Governor’s Summit on Innovative Education and submit a nomination for the #InnovativeND Awards, visit 2022InnovativeEdSummit.Eventbrite.com.