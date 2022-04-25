Submit Release
Ravel Mental Health Releases a Guide On How Social Media Affects Mental Health

Therapists on Social Media

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ravel Mental Health released a guide on how social media affects mental health. It is an integral part of society and daily life; it has positive and negative consequences.

No research shows the long-term effects of social media usage. However, there are signs that excessive social media use can lead to an increased risk of anxiety, depression, and other negative feelings that can affect overall health.

Social media is targeted at being addictive. It utilizes the brain’s dopamine response center to keep people using social media. Dopamine allows the body to link pleasurable activities that would like to be repeated in the future.

When people post on their social media and receive positive engagement with likes and comments, they are likely to do it again. Some people believe that it helps with their self-confidence, so they become reliant on positive online responses when they feel self-doubt.

The main reason for social media is to keep people connected. The positive consequences of social media can include:

• Regular communication with friends and family
• Connecting with new friends
• Ability to join meaningful causes
• Provide emotional support
• Create vital connections
• Allow a space for creative expression
• Discover new valuable information

Positive side effects can benefit a person by providing necessary social interaction and support in times of need. However, negative side effects are just as prevalent, including:

• Comparing oneself to others
• Having a fear of missing out (FOMO)
• Increasing risk of depression and anxiety
• Experiencing cyberbullying

People can experience positive consequences and limited adverse side effects if they recognize when social media is negatively impacting them. When that is noticed, people can limit social media use which can help minimize side effects.

People interested in learning more about how to help the awareness of mental health side effects from social media can go to the Ravel Mental Health Get Started page to learn more.

Nancy Cowden
Ravel Mental Health
