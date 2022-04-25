More Cable Median Barrier Approved for Area Highways

Cable median barrier will soon be installed along four sections of roadway in Cass, Harrison, Panola, and Upshur Counties according to plans approved in April by TxDOT.

“Cable barriers consist of several strands of high-tension cable and are designed to catch vehicles in the median before they cross over into oncoming traffic. The more people we can keep from crossing over and having a head-on collision, the safer we’re making our roads,” said area engineer Wendy Starkes.

Sections of roadway scheduled to receive cable barriers are:

US 59 in Cass County from SH 43 N to SH 77/FM 249

I-20 in Harrison County from US 80 to FM 134

US 59 in Panola County from 1.4 miles north of the Shelby Co. line to Shelby Co. line

US 259 in Upshur County from 0.9 miles south of FM 450 to 0.25 miles north of FM 726

Gratiot Construction, LTD. of Richmond, Michigan was awarded the project with a low bid of $2,134,626.

Work on the project is expected to begin in August and should take about one year to complete, Starkes said.