Insurance Industry Experts Featured at Perrin Conferences’ Insurance Coverage & Allocation Issues Conference
Perrin’s annual Insurance Coverage & Allocation Issues Conference will take place on May 11th at The Union League in Philadelphia
From cyber coverage to PFAS, the Insurance Coverage & Allocation Issues Conference provides a platform for insights on compelling trends shaping insurance coverage in many industries.”WAYNE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perrin Conferences, the leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defense litigation conferences, will host its annual Insurance Coverage & Allocation Issues Conference at The Union League in Philadelphia on May 11, 2022.
— Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences
The conference will feature leading in-house counsel and insurance executives representing some of the industry’s most respected companies such as The Estee Lauder Companies, Resolute Management, Inc., The Riverstone Group, Hudson Insurance Group, Nationwide, Sompo International Insurance, and more.
“From cyber coverage to PFAS, the Insurance Coverage & Allocation Issues Conference provides a platform for insights on compelling trends shaping insurance coverage in many industries,” said Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences.
This year’s conference chairs are Elaine Whiteman Klinger, Esq., Kennedys; Jay Konkel, Esq., Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP; and Peter Walden, Strategic Claim Management Group, The Hartford.
A selection of panel topics include:
• Recent Developments in Allocation Issues
• Emerging Pollution Risks and PFAS Litigation Update
• Chronic Legacy Liabilities
• Different Types of Cyber Coverages
• Privilege Between Counsel and Their Clients
• Navigating Joint & Several Liability
Featured conference speakers include:
• Daniel Belzil, Esq., Belluck & Fox, LLP, New York, NY
• Kevin Cooke, Senior Strategic Attorney, The RiverStone Group, Manchester, NH
• Teri J. Diaz, Esq., Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, Washington, DC
• Elizabeth Hanke, Vice President, KCIC, Washington, DC
• Daniel H. Hecht, Assistant Vice President-Senior Claims Counsel, Professional Liability, Sompo International, New York, NY
• Christopher T. Kuleba, Esq., ReedSmith, Miami, FL
• Bridget Longoria, Esq., Associate General Counsel, The Estee Lauder Companies, New York, NY
• William T. Mandia, Esq., Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young LLP, Cherry Hill, NJ
• Catherine Rudow, VP – Cyber Insurance, Nationwide, New York, NY
• Liza Valentine, Claims Manager, Hudson Insurance Group, New York, NY
• David Young, Vice President, Direct Claims, Resolute Management, Inc., Hollis, NH
Perrin Conferences is offering half price registration for young attorneys practicing for 10 years or less. If you qualify, please use promo code YAINSCOV22 at registration. The conference also offers Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Credit and CE Adjuster Credit for qualified candidates. CE Adjuster Credit is pending approval in Florida, Oklahoma, and Texas. Please contact Cassie Shankweiler at cshankweiler@perrinconferences.com if you have any questions regarding accreditation.
For more details on registration, please contact Lynnsey Perrin at lperrin@perrinconferences.com or visit the Perrin Conferences website at www.perrinconferences.com.
In addition to the educational benefits, attendees also receive exclusive opportunities for networking, information sharing, and career development. For more details on registration, please contact Lynnsey Perrin at lperrin@perrinconferences.com or visit he Perrin Conferences website at www.perrinconferences.com.
About Perrin Conferences:
The leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education both live and virtual in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Perrin Conferences, a woman-owned business, brings together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields, and ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else. Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/perrin-conferences-llc or Twitter @PerrinConf. For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.perrinconferences.com.
Amy Williams
Perrin Conferences
+1 9086123586
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn