Night Work Planned for Route 19 Project in Mercer County

​Motorists should be alert for shifting traffic patterns during night work planned for the Route 19 in Mercer County.

Nighttime milling and paving will be done from South Street to Coolspring Street in Mercer Borough, weather permitting. Work is scheduled to occur overnight between 6 p.m. Monday, May 2 to 6 a.m. Saturday, May 7.

Drivers may encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers.

Information on the Route 19 Paving Project is available online at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

