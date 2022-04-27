Software to Secure & Improve WiFi with Global License Under the Famous Motorola Brand: Minim, Inc., (NASDAQ: MINM)

NASDAQ MINM MINM Leadership MINM Leadership 2 About MINM MINM Partners

New Relationship Opens Doors for In-Store Placement for Motorola Networking Products in Major Office Retailers Across the US and Canada

Minim, Inc (NASDAQ:MINM)

We entered 2022 with a much stronger cash and inventory position than the prior year, an innovative product roadmap, and incredible new talent” — MINM CEO: Gray Chynoweth