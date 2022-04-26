Keynote speakers confirmed for R3 2022 Annual Conference
R3, the insolvency and restructuring trade body announce Faisal Islam from BBC News will provide the opening keynote address at their Annual Conference in May.BROMLEY, UNITED KINGDOM, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BBC News Economics Editor Faisal Islam and Insolvency Service Chief Executive Dean Beale have been confirmed as the keynote speakers at insolvency and restructuring trade body R3’s 2022 Annual Conference, which takes place on the 18th, 19th and 20th May at the Beaumont Estate in Windsor.
In his session on day one of the conference, Faisal Islam will provide an update on the key economic trends that are likely to affect the UK over the next 12 months, while Dean Beale’s session, which takes place on the third day of the event, will discuss the future of the insolvency and restructuring profession and of the Insolvency Service.
“We’re thrilled Faisal Islam and Dean Beale have agreed to be our keynote speakers for this year’s conference,” says R3 2022-23 President-elect Christina Fitzgerald.
“Faisal’s assessment of the key economic issues the country will face as it comes out of the pandemic coupled with Dean’s views about the short and long-term future of the profession will be invaluable as we look to plan how we will address the challenges of the coming weeks and months.”
The two keynote speakers are part of line up that is made up of experts from the insolvency and restructuring profession, the judiciary, and business and industry, and part of a conference programme that will explore a range of topics that include restructuring in the mid-market and the educational sector, insights from the judiciary, and the potential impact of The Commercial Rent Arrears Arbitration Scheme.
“We’ve worked hard to bring together speakers from the profession, its key markets, and the worlds of business and politics so this year’s conference programme explores as many of the issues that will affect the profession and the people and business it supports as possible,” Christina Fitzgerald says.
“These sessions are combined with a range of social and networking opportunities which we hope will ensure that this year’s conference provides the balance of technical content and opportunities for delegates to build their professional networks that have made previous R3 conferences so successful.”
Sessions at the 2022 R3 Annual Conference include:
• President’s Welcome and Opening Remarks – Christina Fitzgerald, Partner at Edwin Coe and R3 President-elect 2022-2023
• Keynote Address – Faisal Islam, Economics Editor at BBC News
• The evolving approach of HMRC to the restructuring and insolvency sector – Marcus Rea, Senior Managing Director at Teneo; Charles Turner, Partner at Begbies Traynor Group; Lee Bruce, Insolvency Customer Service Manager at HMRC; Jim Morrison, Debt Management Enforcement and Insolvency Lead at HMRC
• Insights from the Judiciary – Chief ICC Judge Briggs; Raquel Agnello, QC at Erskine Chambers; Roger Laville, Barrister at Five Paper
• The future of our profession: lessons from restructuring in the education sector – Neil Smyth, Partner at Mills & Reeve; Matthew Tait, Partner at BDO; Tim Betts, Partner at BDO
• Restructuring Plans for the Mid-Market – Matt Meehan, Head of Europe and Partner at Sandton Capital; Steve Cottee, Partner at Pinsent Masons; Clare Boardman, Senior Managing Director at Teneo; Kirsty Low, Associate Director at RSM UK,
• Resolving rent arrears? The Commercial Rent Arrears Arbitration Scheme – Melanie Leech, Chief Executive of the British Property Federation; Jason Hunter, Partner at Russell Cooke; Ian Corfield, Partner at FRP Advisory; Mike Sheath, Director at CAPA; David Fendt, Senior Associate at Russell Cooke; Lee Benmore, Assistant Manager at Mercer & Hole
• Insolvency Service update: Dean Beale, Chief Executive of the Insolvency Service
• Giving the profession a voice – R3’s Press, Policy and Public Affairs work – James Jeffreys, Head of External Affairs at R3
• How to bring successful claims arising out of insolvent estates and whether to plead fraud – Mena Halton, Head of Legal at Manolete Partners; Alex Jay, Partner at Stewarts; Clara Johnson, Barrister at South Square; Emma Thompson, Associate Director at Smith & Williamson; Luke Harrison, Partner at Keidan Harrison; Hemal Mistry, Director at Horsfields
