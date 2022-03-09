Submit Release
Top speakers line up for R3 Annual Conference

R3, the UK’s insolvency and restructuring trade body announce the speaker line up for their Annual Conference

LONDON, UK, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experts from the worlds of business and insolvency and restructuring will take to the stage at the 2022 R3 Annual Conference – the insolvency and restructuring trade body’s first in-person conference since October 2019.

Representatives from the British Property Federation, the Insolvency Service, HMRC, the judiciary, and a range of insolvency and restructuring firms and practices will present at the event, which takes place between 18-20 May at the Beaumont Estate in Windsor.

They’ll discuss topics that include the future of insolvency regulation and the Government’s new Rent Arbitration Scheme, as well as looking at how the court process has been changed by the pandemic, and the future of restructuring in the education sector.

R3 Vice President Christina Fitzgerald said: “This conference takes place at a critical time for the profession – insolvency numbers are likely to increase now Government support has finished and the remaining temporary measures are ending, and we face the biggest overhaul of our regulatory framework for decades.

“It’s an opportunity for the profession to come together to discuss and debate these issues and a range of others – and for the community to make new connections, catch up with old contacts, and swap ideas and insights in person for the first time in two years.

“We’ve worked hard to develop a programme that balances content around the key issues for the profession with opportunities to network, and I believe this conference will be one of R3’s best yet.”

Confirmed sessions for the 2022 R3 Annual Conference include:

• An update from the Insolvency Service
• How to bring successful claims arising out of insolvent estates and whether to plead fraud
• Insights from members of the judiciary
• Restructuring Plans for the mid-market
• Resolving rent arrears? The Commercial Rent Arrears Arbitration Scheme
• The evolving approach of HMRC to the restructuring and insolvency sector
• The future of our profession: lessons from restructuring in the education sector

For more information or to register, visit the website. "Early Bird" rates are available until 31st March.

