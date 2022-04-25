Steve Yates endorses Kerry McQuisten for governor

Steve Yates endorsed Kerry McQuisten for Governor of Oregon today.

BAKER CITY, OR, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oregon Republican gubernatorial candidate, Kerry McQuisten, is honored to announce that her candidacy has been officially endorsed by Steve Yates.

Yates is the former White House Deputy National Security Advisor to the Vice President under the George W. Bush administration; former Chairman of the Idaho Republican Party; and former President of Radio Free Asia under the Trump Administration. He has served in various capacities as an international policy advisor.

Says Yates, “With just over a year of the Biden-Harris administration in office, voters across America see more clearly than ever that elections have consequences. From day one, Joe Biden and the Democrats have projected weakness abroad and wokeness at home. The price for their ideologically-driven incompetence hits hardest on American families, workers and the great men and women who keep us safe. Thankfully, grassroots voters across the country have had enough and are poised to push an historic red wave of American revival to victory in November of this year; it is the first down-payment on Making America Great again – again.

“In this effort to set our country back on the path of greatness, we must begin a revival in the states. Arguably no state has paid more dearly for wokeness and incompetence than has Oregon. Having hit an historic low under Kate Brown, now is the time of choosing for Oregon voters.

“A Republican for governor can win in Oregon this election, America. But Republicans will need to nominate a candidate with executive experience, who proudly represents rural values, and leads with common sense conservatism. That is why I am proud to support Kerry McQuisten for Governor, and urge you to vote for Kerry in the May 17 primary.”

McQuisten, whose formal education is in the field of international relations, states, “Often during this campaign, events are consumed with topics like combating crime and homelessness. Those topics are critically important to Oregon. However, there is another aspect of the Governor’s position that is often overlooked, and that’s the leadership role it plays in helping other red states preserve America’s pillars of freedom on a national level, which then places us in a position of strength on an international level. We have to have a governor who can successfully operate on that playing field.”

McQuisten has also been enthusiastically endorsed by President Trump’s first lady of election integrity, Dr. Kelli Ward, who serves as Chair of the Arizona Republican Party; former Oregon State Representative Greg Barreto; Utah State Rep. Ken Ivory who founded the American Lands Council; dozens of businesses around the state; and hundreds of individuals and elected officials from all corners of Oregon. She received gubernatorial endorsements from the Eastern Oregon Mining Association, Oregonians for Medical Freedom, and Restore Oregon NOW.

If elected, McQuisten, who is the mayor of Baker City, a seventh generation Oregonian, and a business owner, would become Oregon’s first female Republican governor, and the first governor from eastern Oregon since the 1950s. She would also be Oregon’s first Republican governor in four decades.

Additional information can be found at the candidate’s web site: www.KerryMcQuisten.com.