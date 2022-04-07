Former State Representative Greg Barreto endorses Kerry McQuisten for governor

Former Rep. Greg Barreto endorsed Kerry McQuisten for Oregon Governor today. GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Kerry McQuisten.

BAKER CITY, OR, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oregon Republican gubernatorial candidate, Kerry McQuisten, is pleased to announce that her candidacy has been officially endorsed by businessman and popular former State Representative Greg Barreto.

Barreto issued the following statement:

“I’m always happy for the chance to endorse a true conservative – but not just a conservative – a conservative with a real path to victory in the fall general election. I encourage all rural Oregon voters to gather their support behind Kerry, and not allow their valuable votes to be split elsewhere in the primary. Kerry is the only candidate with extensive hands-on experience and understands the value of our natural resource industries. She has a true love for Oregon’s rural counties that we haven’t seen in Salem for a very long time. As Co-Chairman of the Trump for President Oregon Campaign, I believe Mayor McQuisten will be an Oregon First Governor, not a special interests-driven chief executive.”

Barreto and his wife, Chris, founded Barreto Manufacturing, Inc. in Keizer Oregon, later relocating to LaGrande. The company also has locations in Idaho and South Carolina. Barreto represented District 58, which included Wallowa and Union Counties, and part of Umatilla County, from January of 2015 to January of 2021.

McQuisten has also been enthusiastically endorsed by President Trump’s first lady of election integrity, Dr. Kelli Ward, who serves as Chair of the Arizona Republican Party; Union County’s constitutional sheriff Cody Bowen; Utah State Rep. Ken Ivory who founded the American Lands Council; dozens of businesses around the state; and hundreds of individuals and elected officials from all corners of Oregon. She received gubernatorial endorsements from the Eastern Oregon Mining Association, Oregonians for Medical Freedom, and Restore Oregon NOW.

If elected, McQuisten, who is the mayor of Baker City, a seventh generation Oregonian, and a business owner, would become Oregon’s first female Republican governor, and the first governor from eastern Oregon since the 1950s. She would also be Oregon’s first Republican governor in four decades.

Additional information can be found at the candidate’s web site: www.KerryMcQuisten.com.

