KeyCaliber Adds Two More Cybersecurity Leaders as Advisors to Strengthen Pioneering Innovation and Growth
Renee Guttman and Moriah Hara Join Risk Prioritization Company as Expert Advisors
What is so powerful and unique about KeyCaliber’s offering is that it provides asset intelligence and organizations can use that to immediately drive remediation and reduce risk.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KeyCaliber, the real time risk prioritization company, today announced the addition of two key advisors, Renee Guttmann and Moriah Hara. Renee and Moriah are former Fortune 500 CISOs with a passion for early adoption of innovative technologies that have shaped the cybersecurity industry.
The addition of these two distinguished women will accelerate the impact KeyCaliber has on organizations seeking to prioritize their cyber risks to make tactical teams more efficient and to articulate to senior leadership and boards the state of the organization’s risk posture.
Renee Guttman is the recipient of numerous industry awards, including induction into the CSO Hall of Fame. In her CISO roles, she was instrumental in delivering world-class global information security and privacy programs for Coca-Cola, Royal Caribbean, Time Warner and Campbell Soup Company. She was one of the first Gartner analysts to research Information Security and she led the formation of the security architecture team at CapitalOne. “I am excited to partner with KeyCaliber to address the critical business challenge of understanding what are our most important assets and how we are protecting them”, said Ms. Guttmann.
Moriah Hara is a three-time Fortune 500 CISO at BMO Financial, Interpublic Group (IPG) and Wells Fargo Capital Markets. Moriah was named as one of the “Top 100 Fascinating Women Fighting Cyber” by Cybercrime Magazine and was recognized as ISE Northeast CISO Executive of the Year and was a judge the following year. She also co-authored “The Perfect Scorecard: Getting An 'A' in Cybersecurity from Your Board of Directors”. “What is so powerful and unique about KeyCaliber’s offering is that it provides asset intelligence and organizations can use that to immediately drive remediation and reduce risk”, said Ms. Hara. “This is exactly what every organization needs.”
“Renee Guttman and Moriah Hara both have made extraordinary contributions to our industry and will be integral in supporting us as we reach new levels of innovation and growth,” said Roselle Safran, CEO and Founder of KeyCaliber. “It is a privilege to work with people I admire as much as these experienced, engaged advisors. Their willingness to roll up their sleeves with us is a testament to the value and rich potential they see in KeyCaliber’s risk prioritization platform.”
KeyCaliber is solving the challenge that organizations of all sizes face in trying to prioritize actions based on what will have the greatest impact on the business in reducing risk. The product applies Asset Behavior Analytics to available security and IT data to provide a KeyScore, which rates the business value and relevance of each asset within an environment. This score is then used to prioritize vulnerability patching, alert investigation and response, and asset configuration and management. KeyCaliber reports summarize how the teams are prioritizing and reducing risk in terms that executives and board understand because they are from the lens of the assets and applications that are mission-critical.
Headquartered in the heart of Washington, DC, KeyCaliber’s vision is to illuminate the Key Assets within an organization’s environment so that security and IT teams have the business context needed to operate most effectively and maximize their resources, and executives and boards know that risk prioritization is based on what the organization cares about most.
The company was founded by Roselle Safran, who led cybersecurity operations at the Executive Office of the President during the Obama Administration and managed security analysis teams at the Department of Homeland Security’s US-CERT. Her executive team is packed with experienced cybersecurity leaders across the engineering, operations, and business development spectrum. KeyCaliber is backed by Lytical Ventures, HearstLab, Unusual Ventures, and numerous cybersecurity luminaries. For more information, visit keycaliber.com.
