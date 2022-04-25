Town of Lexington, MA Signs Energy Agreements and Takes Steps to Net Zero
Working with Freedom Energy, the Town of Lexington, MA opts for additional 20% MA Class I RECs
We are committed to a carbon-free future and we’re taking immediate actions to support achieving our goals.”WESTBOROUGH AND LEXINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freedom Energy Logistics (Freedom Energy) announced today that the Town of Lexington signed electricity and natural gas agreements in support of the Town’s municipal energy requirements and sustainability objectives. Lexington opted for an additional 20% MA Class I RECs (renewable energy certificates), keeping well ahead of schedule to achieve 100% of their net-zero emissions goal by 2050.
— Jill Hai, Chair, Select Board, Town of Lexington
“We are committed to a carbon-free future and we’re taking immediate actions to support achieving our goals,” stated Jill Hai, Chair, Select Board, Town of Lexington. “Adding MA Class 1 RECs to our supply agreement was the right thing to do, and it ensures more renewable energy is locally produced, beyond what the MA Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS) requires, pushing the state to generate more than just the mandated amount of renewable energy.”
In June 2021, the Town of Lexington announced that they joined the Race to Zero Movement, and the community is committed to a carbon-free future with the goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2050. The Select Board is part of a new ICLEI (International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives) initiative identifying and supporting 150 ambitious local governments across the United States who are stepping up to cut global emissions in half by 2030 and to zero by 2050.
“Freedom Energy partners with municipalities to secure long-term energy contracts, and we were delighted to secure desirable trading levels in calendar years 2024 and beyond for the Town of Lexington, proactively sustaining their electricity costs while also supporting their sustainability objectives,” stated Brian White, Municipal Program Director, Freedom Energy. “Even with the highly volatile energy markets over the past few months, we were also able to lock-in a new natural gas agreement for the Town beginning in December 2023, achieving the second lowest fixed rate Lexington has paid since 2006.”
Jim Malloy, Lexington’s Town Manager stated, “While focused on our existing sustainability initiatives and building out new ones, our decision to include 20% more MA Class I RECs over and above the RPS requirements demonstrates Lexington’s commitment to being a leader of climate action. Local governments play a key role in the fight against climate change, and we strive to do our part along with the other cities.”
More than 10 years ago, the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources (DOER) designated the Town of Lexington as a Green Community. Since 2010, the Town has completed more than $1.3M in energy-efficient street lighting and energy conservation measures in its local schools and municipal facilities.
Long-committed to a carbon-free future, the Town continually strives to create a healthier environment for its residents and is working to help divert the climate crisis.
Founded in 2006, Freedom Energy Logistics is a leading energy advisory. The private company offers comprehensive energy supply management and renewable energy solutions supporting energy goals and sustainability objectives for businesses and organizations throughout the U.S. Freedom’s team of energy experts has worked with and delivered energy saving, environmentally responsible solutions for some of the largest commercial and industrial companies, municipalities, universities, healthcare facilities, and businesses. With its headquarters located in Auburn, NH and local office in Westborough, MA, Freedom Energy also has employees serving clients locally throughout the regions. For more information, visit www.felpower.com.
Headquartered in Westborough, MA, Freedom’s municipal energy team exclusively caters to municipal clients to help optimize energy costs, reduce capacity charges, and provide renewable solutions to achieve sustainability requirements. Freedom Energy serves more than 50 municipalities throughout the northeast including Brookline, Burlington, Lexington, Needham, Newton, Framingham, and Watertown.
