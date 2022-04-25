2022 Spring Load Restriction - Press Release #9 (Week of April 25 – 29, 2022)

For Immediate Release: Monday, April 25, 2022 Contact: Dan Varilek, Winter Maintenance Specialist, 605-773-3571

PIERRE, S.D. – Spring Load Limit Restrictions will be REMOVED from the road segments shown in the table below. Effective dates are included in the table.

2022 STATE HIGHWAY SPRING LOAD LIMIT RESTRICTIONS

Effective Date Highway Location Begin/End MRM Length Posting Region April 25, 2022 SD 47 From 1/2-mile North of SD10 to North Dakota State Line 26.25 to 55.76 11.6 6 Tons/Axle Pierre April 25, 2022 SD 63 From US212 to SD20 47.27 to 79.36 31.2 6 Tons/Axle Pierre April 25, 2022 SD 271 Java to Walworth/Campbell County Line 58.51 to 64.58 6.92 6 Tons/Axle Pierre April 25, 2022 SD 20 Jct. US83 to SD47 West of Hoven 38.26 to 69.00 13.04 6 Tons/Axle Pierre April 26, 2022 SD 26 From Hwy 47 to Hwy 45 230.12 to 252.85 22.7 6 Tons/Axle Aberdeen April 26, 2022 SD 26 From Hwy 45 to Hand/Spink County Line 253.85 to 267.77 13.9 6 Tons/Axle Aberdeen April 26, 2022 SD 45 From US 14 to US 212 112.35 to 137.72 25.4 8 Tons/Axle Aberdeen April 26, 2022 SD 28 From US 281 to SD 37 269.97 to 283.99 14.0 7 Tons/Axle Aberdeen

The effective date of a load restriction is determined by weather and road conditions. When restrictions go into effect, a notice will be sent out and posted on the spring load restriction page of the South Dakota Truck Info website at https://sdtruckinfo.sd.gov/spring-load-restrictions/.

A spring load restriction report is usually issued in advance of any major load restriction change. This report is issued for guidance only and does not take precedence over any load restriction signs in place. For further information, or a copy of a Spring Load Restriction map, please contact the SDDOT at 605-773-3571.

Spring Load Limit Information is available at https://sdtruckinfo.sd.gov/rules-regulations/size-weight-regulations/spring-load-restrictions/ and also on the SD511 site at https://sd511.org/; click on Traffic Notices then CVO Restrictions for current restriction.

For more information, contact Dan Varilek, Winter Maintenance Specialist, at 605-773-3571 or by email at daniel.varilek@state.sd.us.

